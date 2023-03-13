'A straight talker, a leader and a gentleman' - tributes from GAA world for Liam Kearns 

The GAA community is paying tribute to Liam Kearns, the much-respected Offaly senior football manager, who died on Sunday.

The Tralee native passed away following a sudden illness at the age of 60.

“Simply devastated," Michael Duignan, Offaly GAA chairman wrote, "we were just starting out on our big plans for Offaly GAA. A straight talker, a leader and a gentleman. We never got to have that pint… Our thoughts are with Angela and the girls. RIP Liam”

Kearns was appointed Faithful football manager on a three-year term last August.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Offaly GAA said it was "devastated to learn of the sudden passing this evening of our senior football manager, Liam Kearns.

"In his short period of time as manager of the senior footballers, Liam made a hugely positive impact and he was extremely well respected by everyone associated with Offaly GAA.

"Offaly GAA extend deepest sympathies to his wife Angela and daughters Rachel & Laura. May he rest in peace."

The Kerry man previously managed -- and made big impressions -- in Limerick, Tipperary and Laois.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Liam Kearns," A GPA statement reads. "Our thoughts are also with the Offaly GAA players and the players past and present from Limerick, Laois, and Tipperary GAA with whom Liam achieved so much. May he rest in peace.”

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former coach, Liam Kearns.



We would like to convey our sincere condolences to Liam’s family and friends at this sad time.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. #RosGAA pic.twitter.com/oKlWRHD2Y3 — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) March 13, 2023

Speaking on Allianz League Sunday, former Tipperary hurling manager and Irish Examiner columnist Liam Sheedy offered his tribute to Kearns.

“It’s really tough," the All-Ireland winning hurling boss said, "it’s a real blow to the GAA family and especially Liam’s close family and friends. He’s given a lifetime of service to the GAA both as a player and a manager. I was very lucky and fortunate to get to meet him, he was across from me, managing Tipp at the same time.

“We got to spend a few days in America together, days I’ll always remember. He was great fun and a smashing fella who loved the game and gave so much to the GAA. My thoughts are with Angela and all of the family.”

“The officers of Tipperary GAA & Tipperary Football Committee would like to extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Liam Kearns on the sad news of his untimely passing today, Liam’s contribution to football in our county was immense," a message from the Premier County board reads. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.” Tipp GAA

Shocking news to hear about Liam Kearns. A character and a gentleman. He was no doubt really looking forward to Cheltenham week!! Rip — Shane Dowling (@dowlerznap) March 12, 2023

“All involved with Limerick GAA would like to extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Liam Kearns on the sad news of his untimely passing today, Liam a former Limerick Senior football manager and during his six years in charge of Limerick he had led Limerick to Munster finals in 2003 and 2004 as well as Division 1. Liam also guided Limerick U21s football team to back-to-back Munster titles and an All-Ireland final appearance," Limerick GAA officials added.