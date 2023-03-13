Talking points: Mixed bag from Cork, Morris' killer instinct, and Burke's sideline heroics 

Cork mix the good with the bad

Three minutes into Sunday’s Cork-Wexford game, Padraig Power won possession just outside the D before pinging a perfect pass into Declan Dalton, who had drifted inside the Wexford cover. Dalton was only 13 metres out when he let fly but his bullet shot was brilliantly saved by James Lawlor.

It was a portent of Cork’s attacking threat, but it proved to be anything but in the first quarter. Twenty minutes into the match, Cork had still to score. In that period, their six forwards had only accumulated a paltry 11 possessions. After Dalton’s early attempt, Cork had only three more shots at the target before they finally got the scoreboard moving with a Shane Kingston free.

Cork did outscore Wexford by 0-6 to 0-4 for the remainder of the half, but they only had 11 shots in that period. By the end of the match, Cork only had 25 shots at the target, which was the lowest total they have had in years. Cork rarely shoot only 16 scores but winning the game in those circumstances more than compensated for the poverty of so much of this performance.

The wet weather and slippery conditions were a factor but Cork couldn’t make the ball stick. Cork did have a decent share of possession but they consistently struggled to engineer enough scoring chances because of the massive amount of possession they turned over; in total, Cork turned over the ball on 51 occasions. The weather aside, those numbers are off the scale heading in the completely wrong direction.

Those figures were more damaging again with so many of Wexford’s scores being sourced from that possession. In fact, Wexford should have put the game to bed off a Cork turnover in the 66th minute when Jack O’Connor pounced on a stray handpass from Ciarán Joyce but O’Connor’s shot was well saved by Patrick Collins.

Lee Chin – who was impressive when scoring four points from play and having three assists - had a chance to push the margin out to three points from the ’65 but he missed and Cormac Beausang had the ball in the net shortly afterwards.

In total, the Cork forwards (starting and those off the bench) had 51 possessions, and Pat Ryan and his management were thankful for some key contributions from a percentage of that possession; Shane Barrett is thriving in the half-forward line, scoring three points and having an indirect assist for Power’s goal; Power scored 1-1 and was fouled for two frees; Seamus Harnedy had three assists and was fouled for a free; Beausang finished his goal brilliantly.

Ryan will accept that much of what Cork produced on Sunday will be nowhere near good enough when it really matters, especially their first touch, skill execution and ability to hold on to possession both in the tackle and with heat from behind. But this was another win chiselled out from behind a hard rock, just like the Limerick game; another win where Cork never gave up and stayed going to the very death with a raft of new and young players on the field.

This was a strong mixture of good and bad but the best part is how Cork are still finding new ways to win tight games.

Morris' impressive hat-trick

Seamus O’Doherty, the brilliant GAA historian and hurling connoisseur, couldn’t have timed it better. In the Tipperary-Waterford match programme on Saturday evening, the passionate Tipperary man had a piece titled ‘Still Unmatched’, the timing of which proved to be presciently accurate.

“Despite all the impressive scoring feats of modern times,” wrote O’Doherty, “no player has managed to score three goals in this fixture since Seán McLoughlin at Dungarvan on October 24th 1965.” And then Jake Morris goes out and nails a hat-trick.

HAT-TRICK HERO: Tipperary’s Jake Morris celebrates. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

McLoughlin had already scored two goals in the previous month’s All-Ireland final against Wexford but his three goals that day against Waterford 58 years ago didn’t even make him the top scorer - his Thurles Sarsfields clubmate Jimmy Doyle bagged 2-6 on the day.

Detailing the history of the fixture since, O’Doherty outlined how there had been seven occasions in the meantime when a Tipperary player notched two goals, but none could secure a third; Paul Byrne (1970), John Stone (1980), Nicky English (1987, 1988 and 1991), Liam Cahill (1998) and Paul Shelly (2000).

Morris finally did on Saturday but his three goal haul could have actually been four because Billy Nolan made a brilliant save from the Eire Óg Nenagh man in the first half. Morris scored one of his three goals in that opening half but he was highly productive in that period, being fouled for two converted frees and also engineering another goal chance for Mark Kehoe.

Four goals in total for Tipperary could have been six or seven because Nolan also made an excellent stop from Seamus Callanan in the fifth minute. Callanan hopped the ball off the turf and, while Nolan got down brilliantly to parry it to his left, that clinical form of goal striking – hopping the ball viciously off the turf – was the central theme of Morris’ brilliant hat-trick.

Morris’ grandfather Jimmy Morris was in the VIP section of the Ryan Stand on Saturday evening. O’Doherty - VIP steward in Semple Stadium - said that Jimmy Morris, a fanatic who attends every grade of game, was thrilled to witness his grandson’s feat.

O’Doherty was surely thrilled too with the timing of another one of his insightful articles.

Burke becoming a new kind of sideline specialist

Danny Sutcliffe didn’t look to be going anywhere. He was boxed into the corner, near the corner-flag. Paddy Deegan and Richie Reid were beside and behind Sutcliffe. The only out-ball option was a backward pass to Donal Burke who was close to the sideline just outside the 20-metre line with another Kilkenny defender closing in.

LETHAL SHOOTER: Dublin's Donal Burke shoots at goal. Pic: ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Yet any pass to Burke these days is never a low-percentage play; within 1.7 seconds of Burke receiving the ball and getting off the strike on his back-foot right on the sideline, the sliotar had cleared the crossbar.

A couple of minutes later, Burke landed another quality point off his left side in the middle of the pitch when surrounded by a couple of Kilkenny defenders, which was then followed by another high-quality point from on the sideline just outside the 45-metre line.

It could be argued that the game was long over by that stage, that those scores were accumulated in garbage time, that Burke was well held early on when the game was some kind of a contest. But that late cameo underlined why Burke is the highest scorer in Division 1 to date this season.

Moreover, two of those scores near the sideline further showcased how Burke is the most accurate forward in the country from play from close to the sideline. Throughout this league, Burke has been adorning the game with scores from those positions.

In Dublin’s opening game against Waterford, Burke landed the best point of the game from right on the sideline, just on the 45, with Calum Lyons breathing down his neck. In one of the outstanding individual displays of the league so far, when hitting 0-15, 0-8 from play, against Tipperary, three of those points from play were superb scores right on the sideline, again, all of his preferred left side. In last year’s championship, Burke took 93% of his 30 shots from play off his left.

Of the 1-43 Burke has scored in four games to date, 0-19 of it has come from play. And around half of those scores have been nailed right on, or close to, the sideline.

Impressive.