Cork set to welcome back injured parties for league semi-final 

Given that Cork begin their Munster campaign a week later than everyone else at the end of April and given there are so many players short of match minutes because of injury, manager Pat Ryan made no attempt to downplay the importance of his team advancing to the League’s knockout stages.

“It’s excellent for us because we have a bye in the first round of the Munster championship,” began Ryan.

“It’s well documented too that we’ve a couple of guys out with injuries that are coming back. There were 12 of them trained this morning in Pairc Ui Rinn. They just need gametime to get back, so another competitive game would be fantastic for those fellas.”

Who does he expect to come off the injury list between now and said League semi-final on Saturday, March 25?

“Damien Cahalane, Conor Lehane, and Darragh Fitzgibbon should all be back at that stage. Tim O’Mahony, Robbie O’Flynn, and Hoggie are making good progress. Whether or not they’ll be starting is another question, but I would expect them all to be eligible to be on the bench for that game.

“Conor O’Callaghan has a bit of a hamstring injury. It’s only a two - or three-week one. Seán O’Donoghue got a nasty dead leg against Limerick. It’s kind of amazing that he’s still not back on the field and Robbie O’Flynn (dislocated ankle) is back training from that game.”

Those injuries have handed opportunities to the panel’s younger members, and have given them sustained exposure at this top level.

“We had 10 fellas playing today that were playing the U20 All-Irelands that we won. That’s a lot of fellas that have limited experience at this level. Building a panel is what we’re looking for because obviously we’ve four games in five weeks in the Munster championship. We’ll need to be able to use plenty of players in that.”

Wexford were four wins from four at this juncture last year. Twelve months on, they are one from four. Darragh Egan explained why they’ve taken a different approach this season.

“We felt it was important that we approached it a small bit differently. The age demographic of our squad; a lot of our top players are hitting 29, 30, 31. They don't need to be killing themselves in November, December. We brought them back a bit later this year, we felt that was the right thing to do.

“We are hoping that they are absolutely firing, injury aside, for the end of April. That is the plan. The proof will be in the pudding.”