Cork SFL roundup: Nemo and Castlehaven maintain perfect starts

Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers made it two wins from two in Division 1 of the Cork Credit Unions SFL after they both registered impressive wins on the road on a rainy Sunday morning on Leeside. The Haven are on top as a result of their superior scoring difference after they defeated Cill na Martra by 1-12 to 1-3.

Michael Hurley, who kicked 1-2, got the West Cork side off to the perfect start with an early goal and his side led by 1-4 to 0-1 coming up to the break. Mike Ó Deasúnaigh then gave ‘fir na Gaeltachta’ a lifeline on the brink of half time when he converted a penalty. However, it was Castlehaven who would push on after the break as Mark Collins kicked 0-6 across the hour while Jack Cahalane scored 0-2.

In Brinny Valley Rovers had the better of the opening half as a Darragh O’Shea goal helped the home side to a 1-6 to 0-5 interval lead over reigning league and county champions, Nemo Rangers. On the resumption though, it was the city side who kicked on as Ciarán Dalton goaled while Luke Connolly kicked 0-5 and Odhran McElliot notched 0-2 to give them a 1-14 to 1-7 win.

In Ballicollig, Éire Óg earned their first ever win over their neighbours in senior football as Daniel Goulding kicked 1-4 in a 1-11 to 0-6 victory. Ballincollig were short many of their key players and when Brian Thompson set up Goulding, who had already converted three frees, for his goal chance he was to make no mistake and his side were not to be reeled in. Thompson also got himself on the scoresheet while two points from Ryan O’Flynn off the bench after half-time helped Éire Óg copperfasten their win.

On Saturday night St Finbarr’s were another side to win on the road as they dug out a hard fought one-point victory over their southside rivals from Douglas. In torrid conditions the sides were tied at 0-3 a piece at the break with Adam Cantwell, who kicked 0-3, and Niall Lynch to the fore for the home side. Cillian Myers Murray with two and Eoin McGreevey were the Barrs’ scorers in the opening half while two points off the bench from Jack O’Kelly helped them to a 0-8 to 0-7 win.

Kiskeam made the long trip to Rosscarbery on Sunday and their journey home was shortened after they won by 2-5 to 0-7. The Duhallow men led by 0-4 to 0-2 at the break with David Scannell, Thomas Casey and Seán Sullivan (2) all on target while Pa Hurley and Barry Kerr were on target for Carbery Rangers. From there it was Kiskeam who were to drive on as Casey and Scannell raised the vital green flags to give them their first win of the campaign.

In Division 2 Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh maintained their 100% record after they bested Aghada by 2-8 to 0-6 in Rostellan on Saturday evening. The Gaeltacht side led by 0-5 to 0-3 at the break as Fintan Cody with two and Derry Creedon did the scoring for Aghada. However, two second half goals from Diarmuid Mac Tomáis and 0-4 from Seán Ó Muimhneacháin were enough to give Béal Átha the win.

Clonakilty lie just below them in the table after they had one point to spare over St Michael’s. Adam Hennessey gave the city team the perfect start when he goaled inside the opening five minutes. Clon responded with two goals of their own, the second coming from Darragh Gough as they also missed a penalty while David Lowney excelled. Tadhg Deasy and Robbie Cotter showed well for Michael’s but Clon kicked the last three points of the game to give them a 2-8 to 1-10 win.

Carrigaline also moved onto three points after their 1-12 to 0-7 win over Clyda Rovers. An Eoin Landers goal with twenty minutes to go proved to the key score for Carrig as Brian Coakley top scored with 0-5 while Dan O’Callaghan was Clyda’s main man with 0-3.

Finally, O’Donovan Rossa got their season up and running with a 0-12 to 0-7 win over Newcestown. The sides were deadlocked at 0-4 each at the break, but the Skibbereen men had the better of the remainder of the game as Kevin Davis kicked 0-7 while Rory Byrne scored 0-4.