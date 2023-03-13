Kilkenny want to go as far as possible as they ease past Dublin

KILKENNY 2-25 DUBLIN 1-17

As they climb to within one point of a Division 1 semi-final, Derek Lyng insists Kilkenny want to go as far as possible in the competition.

A draw against Waterford in UPMC Nowlan Park next Sunday will seal a knock-out spot for the Cats after this facile win over Dublin, which was sealed by a resounding first-half display when they struck 17 points from 17 shots.

Kilkenny’s Leinster SHC campaign begins two weeks after the Division 1 final and Dublin return here in seven weeks’ time but Lyng intends treating the remaining league fixtures with the utmost respect.

“We're very much that we want to win our next game, get into the knock-out stages and go as far as we can,” said the former midfielder. “For sure, that's our ambition. We have a number of players that are hopefully coming back in the next couple of weeks as well so additional games would be welcome. So no, looking forward to what lies ahead.

“We’d take a semi-final no matter where it was on. We have a big test next week and it’s ideal for us now the game coming next week. Looking forward to it.”

For Micheál Donoghue, there was disappointment that Dublin couldn’t replicate the work they had been doing behind the scenes in recent weeks.

“We have been competitive and the last couple of weeks in training have gone really well and that wasn't reflected in our performance today. Right from the off we were chasing it. Second half, a few lads upped it but we still gave away some easy scores to Kilkenny and no better team to punish you.”

Donoghue was particularly exercised with the lack of frees that came Dublin’s way. Echoing a similar point made by Antrim manager Darren Gleeson after they lost to Kilkenny in Round 1, the Galway native said: “I think some of the officiating... like what we have to do sometimes to get a free is beyond me and it’s the biggest thing I have noticed since we have come back, the inconsistency that’s there, so we have to navigate our way through that as well.”

Put to him that refereeing has been known to take on a different approach in the championship, O’Donoghue shrugged: “I absolutely hope so because it is absolutely frustrating.”

Dublin, meanwhile, picked up a slew of yellow cards, Paddy Smyth’s frustrations boiling over when he was booked twice in quick succession and was dismissed in second-half additional time.

Leading 0-17 to 0-8 at half-time, the home side were beyond Dublin’s sights when Eoin Cody claimed a goal in the 44th minute after he was found by Paddy Deegan, a standout player at wing-forward for Derek Lyng’s side.

Kilkenny went 14 points ahead before Chris Crummey pulled a goal back in the 48th minute. However, Cody was again celebrating a green flag in the 56th minute following a quick free by Billy Ryan. The only concern for Lyng on the day was a head injury which forced off goalkeeper Eoin Murphy at half-time. “He had a head injury and we just couldn't take any chances with him.” Donoghue lost Seán Currie to a shoulder issue in the first half.

Dublin started and finished the first half with the only goal openings of the first half but Alex Considine’s shot flew wide in the opening minute and deep in additional time substitute Crummey’s shot from an acute angle was kept out by Murphy.

Sloppy clearing their lines and crowded out too often in attack, their offerings otherwise in the period was ordinary as Kilkenny took full advantage of the wind. But they were more than just that. There was zip to their build-up play from defence.

Billy Drennan produced nine first-half points, five of them from free, the first free in the ninth minute putting Kilkenny four up. It was one of four unanswered points as the hosts led 0-7 to 0-1 after 13 minutes.

Another couple of Drennan frees along with Paddy Deegan’s first white flag gave Kilkenny a nine-point advantage by the 29th minute. With another quartet of scores without reply, they were 0-17 to 0-6 up before Cian O’Sullivan and Donal Burke (65) registered points.

“We were very sharp in the first half,” Lyng acknowledged. “I even just thought it was our work-rate, from the puck-outs and that we were very good, we were hunting in packs. We got a few turnovers and that was the most pleasing part of it.

“We know we have bigger tests to come and we know that when we play Dublin in the championship here it will be different again. But look, for today we're happy. We just have to move on now and drive on.”

Scorers for Kilkenny: B. Drennan (0-13, 8 frees); E. Cody (2-2); P. Deegan (0-3); P. Walsh, B. Ryan (0-2 each); P. Mullen, C. Kenny, J. Donnelly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: D. Burke (0-11, 6 frees, 1 65); P. Crummey (1-0); A. Considine, C. Boland (0-2 each); C. O’Leary, C. O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; T. Walsh, C. Delaney, P. Walsh; C. Kenny, R. Reid, C. Buckley; C. Fogarty, P. Mullen; B. Ryan, J. Donnelly, P. Deegan; B. Drennan, M. Keoghan, E. Cody (c).

Subs for Kilkenny: D. Brennan for E. Murphy, W. Walsh for M. Keoghan (both h-t); T. Clifford for P. Mullen (46); R. Corcoran for C. Fogarty (60); D. Blanchfield for C. Buckley (61).

DUBLIN: E. Gibbons; A. Dunphy, E. O’Donnell (c), P. Smyth; C. Donohoe, C. Burke, D. Gray; R. Smith, C. O’Leary; D. Sutcliffe, D. Burke, C. Boland; S. Currie, C. O’Sullivan, A. Considine.

Subs for Dublin: P. Crummey for S. Currie (inj 21); P. Doyle for R. Smith (46); D. Ó Dúlaing for C. O’Sullivan (51); J. Bellew for A. Dunphy (54); D. Keogh for D Sutcliffe (65).

Sent off: P. Smyth (70+2, second yellow).

Referee: J. Murphy (Limerick).