Antrim secure Division One status after six-point win over Laois

Antrim are assured of their Division One status as they weathered the early Laois storm in tricky conditions to power home at Corrigan Park on Sunday
Antrim secure Division One status after six-point win over Laois

LOOKING FOR OPTIONS: Antrim's Keelan Molloy with Gearoid Lynch of Laois. Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady

Sun, 12 Mar, 2023 - 15:48
David Mohan, Corrigan Park

Allianz Hurling League Division One, Group B 

Antrim 3-18 Laois 1-18

Antrim are assured of their Division One status as they weathered the early Laois storm in tricky conditions to power home at Corrigan Park on Sunday.

The Saffrons looked to be in a little trouble approaching the break, but a Neil McManus goal gave them the injection they needed and when it came to the crunch in the second half, they had the stomach for the fight as they powered to the line to condemn Laois to the relegation playoff.

Conal Cunning top-scored with 1-10 for the hosts, his goal coming at a key time in the second half, but the displays of Nigel Elliott and Michael Bradley exemplified all that was good with this Antrim performance as they weren't going to be found wanting with so much at stake.

"We got a bit of energy going in at half-time that we probably didn't deserve," said Antrim manager Darren Gleeson.

"Laois were by far the better team in the first-half. The amount of unforced errors (we made) and let them dominate the shape as we were too narrow when we were looking to do the opposite.

"We got our house in order at half-time and it was player-led. They made the right decisions and we came with a pure and honest work-rate in the second half - that gets you results."

Laois settled with the opening two points but Antrim were quick to take what seemed a real shot in the arm in the fourth minute as Nigel Elliott was put clear in on the right to bury.

However, they were second best for the majority of the opening period as the visitors kept the board ticking with the entire front six and midfielder Jack Kelly all on target in the opening period.

Their dominance would be underlined on 22 as Aaron Dunphy took advantage of a fumble to beat a pair of challenges and finish and Jack Kelly added a point soon after to make it 1-11 to 1-5.

Six remained the gap approaching the break before a big moment as Gerard Walsh went long with the Cushendall man rising to fetch over Liam O'Connor and bury to the net.

Cunning tapped over a late free as, despite dominating the opening half, Laois were just 1-14 to 2-9 up.

There was a sense momentum had swung and Antrim confirmed as much as they looked energised after the break with points from Cunning, McManus and Joe Maskey edging them ahead.

The gap was one when the big moment came on 53 minutes as Gerard Walsh sent in an excellent line ball that broke to Elliot who spotted Cunning peeling off and the Dunloy man cracked home past Rowland.

Still, Laois hung in and a goal was the gap as the game ticked into stoppage time, but Antrim were not going to be denied this time as substitute Eoin O'Neill floated over a beauty, while Paddy Burke and Cunning added insurance scores as Laois lost Gearoid Lynch to a red, but the points were safe for Antrim who are now assured of their Division One status, while Laois face a relegation playoff.

Scorers for Antrim: C Cunning 1-10 (0-9 frees, 0-1 65), N McManus, 1-1, N Elliott 1-0, K Molloy, 0-2, N McKenna, 0-2, J Maskey 0-1, E O'Neill 0-1, P Burke 0-1.

Scorers for Laois: S Maher 0-7 (6 frees), A Dunphy 1-4, T Keyes 0-2, J Keyes 0-2, M Phelan 0-1, R Mullaney 0-1, J Kelly 0-1. 

ANTRIM: R Elliott; P Burke, R McGarry, S Rooney; N O'Connor, G Walsh, J Maskey; M Bradley, J McNaughton; K Molloy, N McKenna, N Elliott; C Cunning, N McManus, C Johnston. 

Subs: S Elliott for C Johnston (34), D Nugent for N McKenna (64), S Walsh for N O'Connor (65), P Boyle for J Maskey (68), E O'Neill (0-1) for N Elliott (70+3). 

LAOIS: E Rowland; I Shanahan, L O'Connell, D Hartnett; P Delaney, P Purcell, F Fennell; J Kelly, A Corby; S Maher, R Mullaney, J Keyes; T Keyes, M Phelan, A Dunphy.

Subs: W Dunphy for M Phelan (43), J Duggan for R Mullaney (50), G Lynch for A Corby (57), S Bergin for J Keyes (63). 

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow).

More in this section

Cian Boland and Eoin Cody 12/3/2023 Kilkenny on verge of league semi after comfortable win over Dublin
Stephen Molumphy turns attention to key Down clash after Kildare loss Stephen Molumphy turns attention to key Down clash after Kildare loss
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Goals crucial as Abbey CBS denied by St Joseph's
<p>FAMILIAR STYLE: Conor Whelan of Galway is tackled by John Conlon of Clare during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile</p>

Galway have five points to spare over Clare in Ennis

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd