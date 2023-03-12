Galway have five points to spare over Clare in Ennis

Clare 0-22 Galway 1-24

Galway came back from a dreadful opening quarter to overcome Clare by five points in Cusack Park.

Before throw-in the ground looked well-placed for a proper game. Conditions were perfect, both starting sides were strong and Saturday night’s showdown in Thurles suggested this competition was finally starting to clunk into third gear.

In the end it was a decent dry run for the championship but far from full fervour. Conor Cooney was outstanding as a focal point in attack while hitting five points. At the other end, Galway’s spine is starting to take shape.

Captain Daithi Burke made his first appearance of 2023. The Turloughmore man is one of the most versatile defenders around, having won four All-Stars in three different positions. On Sunday he started at centre-back tracking Peter Duggan while Gearóid McInerney moved back to man the square beside Aidan McCarthy.

Galway found themselves seven down after fifteen minutes as they struggled to come to terms with Clare’s puckout and structure. Ryan Taylor withdrew from his corner and enjoyed all of the amble greenery in Ennis undisturbed. David Reidy looked lively and fired off a quick double, McCarthy nailed his frees and John Conlon was his usual self at six.

Henry Shefflin roared to his dependables for a response and they delivered. A sweet Padraic Mannion sideline found Conor Cooney who fed an oncoming Burke to cut the margin to three. Joseph Cooney picked his spot from a pocket on the wing and made it two. McInerney swallowed McCarthy whole and forced a turnover that led to a Conor Cooney point from range. At half-time there was just one between them.

With 40 minutes gone Shefflin again was thunderous. Eanna Murphy had just collected a loose ball and the shout went out: “Cooney! Cooney! Cooney!” It went route one to Kevin who laid off to Conor. For the first time, the visitors were in the lead.

The Galway manager is clearly striving to maintain a long ball option whenever possible. Soon after Mannion had a free on the sideline outside his own 45. This time Shefflin screamed instruction at Niland to push up and out. He duly won the pass inside and laid off to Conor Cooney for a well-worked point.

The long option reaped reward yet again before the end as Murphy’s puckout broke kindly for Conor Whelan to sprint away, shorten his grip and summon a green flag. After a bright start, Clare struggled once the pressure ratcheted up. A late flurry from Fitzgerald kept them in touch and a Reidy goal chance struck the post. Five points was a more than fair reflection.

Next Galway play Westmeath while Clare will look to unearth some form against Cork. Degree by degree, the season heats up.

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 0-7 (6 frees), David Fitzgerald 0-4, David Reidy 0-3, Ryan Taylor 0-1, Cathal Malone 0-1, Peter Duggan 0-1, Cian Galvin 0-1, Robyn Mounsey 0-1, Seadna Morey 0-1, Ian Galvin 0-2.

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 0-9 (1 65, 5 free), Conor Cooney 0-5, Conor Whelan 1-0, Brian Concannon 0-1, Ronan Glennon 0-1, Daithi Burke 0-2, Joseph Cooney 0-1, Tom Monaghan 0-2, Sean Linnane 0-1, Kevin Cooney 0-2.

Clare: E Foudy; A Hogan, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, C Galvin; D Fitzgerald, C Malone; P Duggan, D Conroy, T Kelly; R Taylor, A McCarthy, D Reidy.

Subs: B O’Connell for Ryan (44), R Mounsey for Conroy (45), S Morey for Duggan (58), I Galvin for McCarthy (62), A Shanagher for Reidy (67),

Galway: E Murphy; J Grealish, G McInerney, T Brennan; P Mannion, D Burke, J Cooney; C Fahy, R Glennon; T Monaghan, B Concannon, C Cooney; E Niland, C Whelan, K Cooney.

Subs: S Linnane for Glennon (52), T Killeen for Burke (59), D Burke for Fahy (68), D McLoughlin for Concannon (69), L Collins for Monaghan (70-72, blood).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).