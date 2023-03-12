Kilkenny on verge of league semi after comfortable win over Dublin

KILKENNY 2-25 DUBLIN 1-17

A point from their final round game against Waterford next week will secure a Division 1 semi-final for Kilkenny after this emphatic 11-point win in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday afternoon.

Leading 0-17 to 0-8 at half-time, the home side were beyond Dublin’s sights when Eoin Cody claimed a goal in the 44th minute after he was found by Paddy Deegan, a standout player at wing-forward for Derek Lyng’s side.

Kilkenny went 14 points ahead before Chris Crummey pulled a goal back in the 48th minute. However, Cody was again celebrating a green flag in the 56th minute following a quick free by Billy Ryan. The only concern for Lyng on the day was a head injury which forced off goalkeeper Eoin Murphy at half-time.

Dublin started and finished the first half with the only goal openings of the first half but Alex Considine’s shot flew wide in the opening minute and deep in additional time substitute Crummey’s shot from an acute angle was kept out by Murphy.

Sloppy clearing their lines and crowded out too often in attack, their offerings otherwise in the period was ordinary as Kilkenny took full advantage of the wind. But they were more than just that. There was zip to their build-up play from defence. Seventeen times they aimed at Eddie Gibbons’ posts and 17 times they scored.

Billy Drennan produced nine first-half points, five of them from frees, the first free in the ninth minute putting Kilkenny four up. It was one of four unanswered points as the hosts led 0-7 to 0-1 after 13 minutes.

Another couple of Drennan frees along with Paddy Deegan’s first white flag gave The Cats a nine-point advantage by the 29th minute. With another quartet of scores without reply, they were 0-17 to 0-6 up before Cian O’Sullivan and Donal Burke (65) finished out the half on a relatively positive note for Dublin.

Scorers for Kilkenny: B. Drennan (0-13, 8 frees); E. Cody (2-2); P. Deegan (0-3); P. Walsh, B. Ryan (0-2 each); P. Mullen, C. Kenny, J. Donnelly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: D. Burke (0-11, 6 frees, 1 65); P. Crummey (1-0); A. Considine, C. Boland (0-2 each); C. O’Leary, C. O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; T. Walsh, C. Delaney, P. Walsh; C. Kenny, R. Reid, C. Buckley; C. Fogarty, P. Mullen; B. Ryan, J. Donnelly, P. Deegan; B. Drennan, M. Keoghan, E. Cody (c).

Subs: D. Brennan for E. Murphy, W. Walsh for M. Keoghan (both h-t); T. Clifford for P. Mullen (46); R. Corcoran for C. Fogarty (60); D. Blanchfield for C. Buckley (61).

DUBLIN: E. Gibbons; A. Dunphy, E. O’Donnell (c), P. Smyth; C. Donohoe, C. Burke, D. Gray; R. Smith, C. O’Leary; D. Sutcliffe, D. Burke, C. Boland; S. Currie, C. O’Sullivan, A. Considine.

Subs: P. Crummey for S. Currie (inj 21); P. Doyle for R. Smith (46); D. Ó Dúlaing for C. O’Sullivan (51); J. Bellew for A. Dunphy (54); D. Keogh for D Sutcliffe (65).

Sent off: P. Smyth (70+2, second yellow).

Referee: J. Murphy (Limerick).