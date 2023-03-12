Goals crucial as Abbey CBS denied by St Joseph's

Paddy Drummond Cup Final (Senior B Post Primary Schools Football)

St Joseph’s GS 2-12 Abbey CBS 0-9

Once the goals went in, there was no coming back.

That’s how things played out for Abbey CBS from Tipperary town, who were denied a first-ever All-Ireland football crown by St Joseph’s GS from Tyrone.

The nine-point winning margin probably didn’t reflect how competitive the Tipperary boys were for periods on Saturday.

On two occasions, Sean Mullins’ men were three points clear, winning their individual battles and looking like serious contenders.

But when St Joseph’s were good, they were very good.

For all their faults, including nine wides and two missed goal opportunities, the Ulster boys excelled in the counter-attack and were the only side to seriously threaten the opposing goalkeeper.

In the end, it was a two-goal salvo from full-forward Mattie McNally that saw the 101-year old school to victory over a valiant Abbey CBS.

A Baltic frostbitten Bekan failed to freeze an engaging contest where the momentum swung from St Joseph’s, to Abbey, and back to St Joseph’s.

Two missed first-half goal chances from St Joseph’s kept the Abbey flame burning until the Tyrone lads dampened it in the second half.

Cormac Drayne opened the scoring for the Tyrone side before the excellent Noah Grimes popped a menacing shot off and over the crossbar.

The daring Tyrone minor had the Abbey backs sweating when he sold a cheeky dummy before being denied a green flag by a fine save from Robbie McGrath.

Abbey lost their captain Paddy Downey to injury and he proved a big loss, but the 15-year-old David Ryan filled the Oola man’s shoes capably.

Roared on by a green and white army of supporters that wouldn’t have looked out of place at Italia ’90, the nine-time Munster champions swung back ferociously.

Over the next 12 minutes, the Tipperary boys hit five unanswered scores through Shane and Colin O’Grady, Bill Quirke, Conall Grogan and David Ryan.

When half-time came around, Abbey CBS were a point ahead and looking like potential winners.

There was zero complacency at the throw-in as they flew out of the traps with points from Orrin Jones and Connall Grogan.

All the while, Bill Quirke and Stephen Dee were on top in midfield while corner-back Evan Bonner repelled Joseph’s predator-in-chief Noah Grimes.

One Grimes free later, and all changed utterly.

By pure accident, a mishit shot from Darragh Doherty trickled towards full-forward Mattie McNally, who nearly burst the net with the wallop he gave the Size 5.

Frees from Grimes and Ronan Molloy had the Tyrone lads two points to the good before McNally found the net for a second time.

Yet again, another mishit shot – this time off the boot of Grimes – found its way towards goal where the Carrickmore man was on hand to bundle it into the net.

Abbey’s pleas for a square ball were ignored and St Joseph’s proceeded to kick five points in the final quarter.

Two Abbey CBS frees in the last 15 minutes were never going to light the spark of insurrection.

Scorers for St Joseph’s GS: N Grimes (0-7, 4 frees); M McNally (2-0), D Doherty (0-2, 2 frees); C Drayne, Shane Scullion (0-1 each), Ronan Molloy (0-1, 1 free).

Scorers for Abbey CBS: O Jones (0-4, 3 frees); C Grogan (0-2, 1 free); S Dee, B Quirke, C O’Grady (0-1 each)

ST JOSEPH’S GS: L Quinn (Galbally Pearses); J McNally (Donaghmore), B Hughes (Donaghmore), D Doherty (Galbally Pearses); J Rafferty (Galbally Pearses), J Clarke (Donaghmore), C O’Neill (Donaghmore); S Scullion (Derry), J McKenna (Donaghmore); L Hughes (Dungannon Clarkes), N Grimes (Donaghmore), C Sweeney (Carrickmore); C Drayne (Donaghmore), M McNally (Carrickmore), R Molloy (Donaghmore).

Subs: E O’Neill (Galbally Pearses) for Sweeney (47, blood); O’Neill for Sweeney (50); O’Neill for Molloy (54); MJ Mansell (Clonoe) for McNally (57); J Field (Donaghmore) for J McNally (59).

ABBEY CBS: R McGrath (Galtee Rovers); G Cussen (Arravale Rovers), D O’Brien (Aherlow), E Bonner (Galtee Rovers); E Doocey (Arravale Rovers), C O’Grady (Oola), P Downey (Oola); B Quirke (Galtee Rovers), S Dee (Solohead); S O’Grady (Oola), O Jones (Kickhams), L Carew (Aherlow); C O’Dwyer (Galtee Rovers), C Grogan (Galtee Rovers), J O’Dwyer (Kickhams).

Subs: D Ryan (Arravale Rovers) for Downey (16, inj.); D O’Dwyer (Galtee Rovers) for J O’Dwyer (42); G O’Meara (Arravale Rovers) for Grogan (53); E Kennedy (Galtee Rovers) for C O’Dwyer (55).

Referee: A Coyne (Westmeath).