Davy Fitzgerald takes the blame for Waterford's tactical set-up

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B

Tipperary 4-23 Waterford 0-25

Are some teams simply unsuited to certain tactics?

That was the question Davy Fitzgerald was pondering of his Waterford side after Jake Morris netted his first inter-county hat-trick to guarantee Tipperary top spot in Division 1B and a place in the league semi-finals.

It wasn’t the later goals that troubled Fitzgerald so much as Tipperary’s first-half chances when his side squared up with a fluid man-marking system.

His defenders were pulled out of shape by the Tipperary movement, with his half-back line too often caught in no man’s land by those raids.

After a half-time rethink, Fitzgerald held his defenders in a deeper structure out of possession and they provided the platform for Waterford’s overlapping surges.

Tadhg de Búrca reverted to a sweeper role and in his first game of hurling since August, he showed no lack of sharpness as he hoovered up the breaks from some aimless supply.

While the final margin was largely attributed to Jamie Barron’s 56th-minute red card by both managers, Fitzgerald took the fall for leaving his side exposed at the back in the first half.

“They looked like scoring more goals in the first half with the way I was set up. That was on me, the way I set it up for a reason,” said Fitzgerald.

“Everyone loves a straight-out six backs, maybe some teams it just doesn’t suit them and you could see we were pretty open in the first half.

“Maybe certain teams are just not suited to playing a particular way.”

Tipperary are certainly suited to exploiting space in attack and capitalising on goal chances. Across four league games, they have raised 10 green flags, half those contributed by Morris, and conceded just one.

Billy Nolan was first beaten by Morris after eight minutes although he made saves from Séamus Callanan and Morris, while Patrick Maher was denied by Barron’s flying block.

Both sides had three goal chances apiece in the second half. Tipp took theirs while Waterford failed to even test Rhys Shelly.

“Waterford reverted back to seven backs, maybe eight at times,” noted Cahill on the tactical battle.

“We took wrong options by hoofing it down the field. You had Tadhg de Búrca and Calum Lyons (who landed 0-4) and all these fellas able to build from the back and it just took us a while to get to grips with that.”

The switch of ‘Bonner’ Maher from full-forward out the field proved a decisive move. With Tipp a point behind and under the cosh, his two defensive turnovers led to 1-1 at the other end.

Fitzgerald contended that goal, Morris’s second, should’ve been called back for a push on De Búrca. If it did, he reasoned, Barron might never have been sent off.

The final two goals, from Conor Bowe and Morris, he chalked down to playing with 14 men. Those spaces, plugged at half-time, reopened again.

“The sending-off was a killer. Killer. We were right back in control, even when they got the goal… my honest opinion of that goal was that it was a push on Tadhg. Tadhg thought it was a push on him as well,” said Fitzgerald.

“Small little things change games and maybe Jamie reacted badly after that because they got the ball in the back of the net.”

The Waterford manager didn’t contest the red card, for an off-the-ball clash with Conor Stakelum. It being Waterford’s fourth sending-off in four games will have to be addressed.

“I don’t think we can have complaints about the red card. He reacted. That’s fine. A reaction is a reaction so we’ll have to take our medicine on that.

“Séamus Kennedy had a high tackle and got a tick. If there’s a high tackle, I think it’s a small bit more than a tick. All we want to see is the same across the line, that everyone is treated the same way.

“In fairness, Tipp were the better team tonight but I saw patches from our team. That is encouraging.

“For 20, 25 minutes of that second half, we were right there. Just a bit of discipline, it’s something we have to sort out.

“They picked off a few easy points at the end when we were down to 13 nearly [with an injury to Shane McNulty]. Like 10 points wasn’t the result of that game, 110%. I don’t care what anyone says.”

Tipp showed plenty of signs of their full potential.

They feasted on Waterford’s long puck-outs until the change in system freed up the short option. Between the 14th and 34th minutes, the visitors failed to score as Tipp strung eight points together, seven from Gearóid O’Connor who was having a flawless day on placed balls.

They struck no wide until the 35th minute. Their efficiency was reflected in a wide count that read 12-2 early in the second half before a few late lapses.

They won the final 15 minutes plus stoppages by 3-8 to 0-6, with Jason Forde adding six points off the bench.

It’s a victory with many upsides for Cahill. He has vowed to rotate against Antrim to find out how deep his resources run. He’s guaranteed at least one extra league encounter to nail down his Championship team. Plus, he insists his side will be going all out to win the trophy for a first time since 2008.

“There’s a lot being written and said about the National League and it is of a fairly intense nature week after week,” said Cahill.

“If you get to a final, it’s only two weeks to the first round of the Munster Championship where ultimately every team is judged, in the summer.

“Look, the league is a national title. I have a lot of respect for the league. I’m fortunate enough to have been part of a team that won two of them as a player. Not too many players have them.

“At this stage, we’ll be going after it and we’ll be doing our best to try to get to a final and try to win it.”

Scorers for Tipperary: J Morris (3-0); G O’Connor (0-9, 7 frees, 1 65); J Forde (0-6, 1 free); C Bowe (1-0); C Stakelum, M Kehoe (0-2 each); A Tynan, N McGrath, P Maher (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: S Bennett (0-8 frees); C Lyons (0-4); J Prendergast, Patrick Fitzgerald (2 frees) (0-3 each); J Barron (0-2), I Daly, N Montgomery, D Hutchinson, C Dunford, Paudie Fitzgerald (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: R Shelly; Johnny Ryan, M Breen, E Connolly; D McCormack, B O’Mara, R Maher; C Stakelum, A Tynan; G O’Connor, N McGrath, S Kennedy; J Morris, P Maher, S Callanan.

Subs: M Kehoe for Callanan (20 inj), J Forde for Tynan (48), C Bowe for O’Connor (57), J McGrath for Bowe (67 inj), J Campion for N McGrath (69).

WATERFORD: B Nolan; C Prunty, I Daly, M Fitzgerald; C Lyons, T de Búrca, S McNulty; A Gleeson, J Barron; N Montgomery, J Prendergast, P Curran; D Hutchinson, S Bennett, C Dunford.

Subs: C Daly for McNulty (16-24 blood), K Mahony for Gleeson (30 inj), C Daly for Curran (h-t), C Ryan for Prunty (h-t inj), Patrick Fitzgerald for Bennett (59), Paudie Fitzgerald for Dunford (64).

Red card: J Barron (56).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).