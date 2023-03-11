Goals key as unbeaten Kildare see off Kerry

Kildare made it four wins from four in the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A after seeing off Kerry on Saturday in Newbridge
Goals key as unbeaten Kildare see off Kerry

FOUR FROM FOUR: Kildare manager David Herity. File pic: INPHO/Tom Maher

Sat, 11 Mar, 2023 - 17:48
Ger McNally

KILDARE 2-20 KERRY 0-21 

Kildare made it four wins from four in the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A after seeing off Kerry on Saturday in Newbridge.

It was a deserved win for their effort and determination and it means that even if they lose in the last round against Offaly in Tullamore next week they are assured of a home draw in the league semi-final, while a win, or even a draw, would put them in the final.

During an excellent first half, they had a spell of five unanswered points and finished off the half by scoring the last seven points to lead 0-14 to 0-6 at the break.

James Burke led the way on the scoring with a flawless run of perfect shooting, he finished the game with 12 points and it was only with his last shot of the game in the final minute which dropped short that he finally missed one.

The goals in the second half came at key times, Brian Byrne in the 39th minute after Kerry had scored the first two points after the restart and then Gerry Keegan in the 60th after Kerry had cut Kildare’s lead from eight back to five.

Kerry kept battling right to the end but Mark Delaney’s injury time point killed any sense that they could make a dramatic comeback and Kildare hurling continues on its upward trajectory after this excellent performance and win.

Scorers for Kildare: J Burke 0-12 (10fs), G Keegan 1-2, B Byrne 1-0, P Dolan 0-1, C McCabe 0-1, P McKenna 0-1, M Delaney 0-1, C Dowlilng 0-1, D Flaherry 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway 0-10 (5frees, 1’65), P Boyle 0-6 (5fs), G Dooley 0-2, D Collins 0-1, K Carmody 0-1, J Conway 0-1.

KILDARE: P McKenna 7; N Ó Muineacháin 9, S Leacy 7, C Byrne 7; C Shanahan 7, R Boran 7, Conan Boran 7; P Dolan 7, C McCabe 8; J Burke 9, G Keegan 9, P Divilly 7; B Byrne 7, D Flaherty 7, C Dowling 7. 

Subs: J Travers 7 for Shanahan, h/t; Cian Boran 7 for Divilly, 47; M Delaney 7 for Flaherty, 57; J Higgins for Keegan, 66; D Costello for McCabe, 70+ 4.

KERRY: JB O'Halloran 6; C Trant 7, E Leen 6,E Ross 6; E Murphy 6, M Boyle 6, P O'Connor 6; D Collins 6, G Dooley; K O'Connor 6, F MacKessy 6, M Leane 6; S Conway 8, D Griffin 6, P Boyle 7. 

Subs: K Carmody 7 for Griffin, h/t; N Mulachy 6 for O’Connor, h/t; J Conway 6 for P Boyle, 46; J Diggins 6 for Trant, 49.

Referee: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath).

More in this section

Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A St Joseph's Donaghmore claim Paddy Drummond Cup after win over Abbey CBS
Johnny Kelly 20/4/2021 Offaly maintain unbeaten record after seeing off stubborn Carlow
Skort order: Camogie club launches fight to make shorts standard kit  Skort order: Camogie club launches fight to make shorts standard kit 
<p>SURROUNDED: Niamh O'Connor of University of Limerick in action against Orla Nevin of DCU Dóchas Éireann, right, during the 2023 Yoplait Ladies HEC O’Connor Cup Final match at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Kate Kenny stars as DCU beat UL to claim O'Connor Cup

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd