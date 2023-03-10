GAA team news: Aaron Gillane returns to Limerick squad for Westmeath clash

The Cork senior hurling team to play Wexford in the Allianz League on Sunday shows five changes from the side which accounted for Westmeath in round 3
GAA team news: Aaron Gillane returns to Limerick squad for Westmeath clash

BACK IN ACTION: Aaron Gillane of Limerick. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 21:37
TJ Galvin

Aaron Gillane is set for his first appearance of the league campaign having been named on the bench for Limerick's clash with Westmeath on Sunday.

Diarmaid Byrnes returns to take his regular spot in the half back line while Mike Casey is set to make his comeback from injury having been named on the bench.

Donnacha Ó Dálaigh makes his first league start in an exciting looking full forward line alongside Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey. The bench includes Cian Lynch along with Gillane.

The Cork senior hurling team to play Wexford in the Allianz League on Sunday shows five changes from the side which accounted for Westmeath in round 3. 

Padraig Power comes in at full forward for his first start for the Rebels. The Blarney man is well known to Pat Ryan having been part of two All-Ireland U20 winning teams under his management.

Eoin Downey comes into the full back line in place of Ger Millerick. Ciarán Joyce is restored to his centre back position while Declan Dalton is named at wing forward. 

Brian Roche is named to start at midfield in a reshuffle that sees Ethan Twomey move to wing back.

Cormac O’Brien, Dáire O’Leary, Sam Quirke and Ben Cunningham all drop to the bench.

Cork (v Wexford): P Collins; N O’Leary, E Downey, E Roche; E Twomey, C Joyce, T O’Connell; B Roche, L Meade; D Dalton, C Cahalane, S Barrett; S Kingston, P Power, B Hayes.

Subs: G Collins, R Downey, D O’Leary, C Cormack, C O’Brien, S Quirke, B Cunningham, C Beausang, S Harnedy, A Cadogan, J O’Connor.

Limerick (v Westmeath):

J Power; F O'Connor, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, R Connolly, C Coughlan; B Murphy, W O Donoghue; G Hegarty, C O'Neill, C Boylan; D Ó Dálaigh, S Flanagan, P Casey.

Subs: D McCarthy, C Barry, M Casey, R English, A Gillane, M Houlihan, C Lynch, A O'Connor, D O’Donovan, O O'Reilly, M Quinlan.

Kilkenny (v Dublin): E Murphy; T Walsh, C Delaney, P Walsh; C Kenny, R Reid, C Buckley; C Fogarty, P Mullen; B Ryan, J Donnelly, P Deegan; B Drennan, M Keoghan, Eoin Cody.

Subs: D Brennan, D O'Neill, D Corcoran, Evan Cody, D Blanchfield, R Corocoran, A Murphy, W Walsh, T Clifford, R Hogan, G Dunne.

Clare (v Galway): É Foudy; A Hogan, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, C Galvin; D Fitzgerald, D Conroy, T Kelly; R Taylor, A McCarthy, D Reidy.

Subs: É Quilligan, B O'Connell, C Nolan, R Mounsey, I Galvin, A Fitzgerald, S Morey, P Crotty, O Cahill, D Lohan, A Shanaher.

Galway (v Clare): E Murphy, J Grealish, D Burke, TJ Brennan, P Mannion, G McInerney, J Cooney, C Fahy, R Glennon; T Monaghan, C Whelan, C Cooney, E Niland, B Concannon, K Cooney.

Subs: D Fahy, J Fitzpatrick, D Morrissey, T Killeen, D Burke, S Linanne, D O'Shea, J Flynn, M McManus, L Collins, D McLoughlin.

Waterford (v Tipperary): B Nolan; M Fitzgerald, C Prunty, S McNulty; C Lyons, T De Burca, I Daly; A Gleeson, J Barron; N Montgomery, J Prendergast, P Curran; D Hutchinson, S Bennett, C Dunford.

Subs: S O Brien, C Ryan, P Leavey, K Mahony, DJ Foran, C Wadding, C Daly, T Barron, Padraig Fitzgerald, Patrick Fitzgerald, PJ Fanning.

More in this section

DCU Dóchas Éireann v TU Dublin – 2023 Yoplait Ladies HEC O’Connor Cup semi-final O'Connor Cup: Goals the order of the day as DCU brush TU Dublin aside
Liam Cahill 25/2/2023 GAA talking points: Liam Cahill hoping for happy reunion with old friends
Cork v Limerick - Allianz Football League Division 2 Ray Dempsey steps down as Limerick manager
<p>BACK IN FINAL: Erika O'Shea of University of Limerick helps her side back into O'Connor Cup final. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile </p>

O'Connor Cup: Reigning champions UL ease past Queen's into final

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd