GAA team news: Aaron Gillane returns to Limerick squad for Westmeath clash

Aaron Gillane is set for his first appearance of the league campaign having been named on the bench for Limerick's clash with Westmeath on Sunday.

Diarmaid Byrnes returns to take his regular spot in the half back line while Mike Casey is set to make his comeback from injury having been named on the bench.

Donnacha Ó Dálaigh makes his first league start in an exciting looking full forward line alongside Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey. The bench includes Cian Lynch along with Gillane.

The Cork senior hurling team to play Wexford in the Allianz League on Sunday shows five changes from the side which accounted for Westmeath in round 3.

Padraig Power comes in at full forward for his first start for the Rebels. The Blarney man is well known to Pat Ryan having been part of two All-Ireland U20 winning teams under his management.

Eoin Downey comes into the full back line in place of Ger Millerick. Ciarán Joyce is restored to his centre back position while Declan Dalton is named at wing forward.

Brian Roche is named to start at midfield in a reshuffle that sees Ethan Twomey move to wing back.

Cormac O’Brien, Dáire O’Leary, Sam Quirke and Ben Cunningham all drop to the bench.

Cork (v Wexford): P Collins; N O’Leary, E Downey, E Roche; E Twomey, C Joyce, T O’Connell; B Roche, L Meade; D Dalton, C Cahalane, S Barrett; S Kingston, P Power, B Hayes.

Subs: G Collins, R Downey, D O’Leary, C Cormack, C O’Brien, S Quirke, B Cunningham, C Beausang, S Harnedy, A Cadogan, J O’Connor.

Limerick (v Westmeath):

J Power; F O'Connor, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, R Connolly, C Coughlan; B Murphy, W O Donoghue; G Hegarty, C O'Neill, C Boylan; D Ó Dálaigh, S Flanagan, P Casey.

Subs: D McCarthy, C Barry, M Casey, R English, A Gillane, M Houlihan, C Lynch, A O'Connor, D O’Donovan, O O'Reilly, M Quinlan.

Kilkenny (v Dublin): E Murphy; T Walsh, C Delaney, P Walsh; C Kenny, R Reid, C Buckley; C Fogarty, P Mullen; B Ryan, J Donnelly, P Deegan; B Drennan, M Keoghan, Eoin Cody.

Subs: D Brennan, D O'Neill, D Corcoran, Evan Cody, D Blanchfield, R Corocoran, A Murphy, W Walsh, T Clifford, R Hogan, G Dunne.

Clare (v Galway): É Foudy; A Hogan, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, C Galvin; D Fitzgerald, D Conroy, T Kelly; R Taylor, A McCarthy, D Reidy.

Subs: É Quilligan, B O'Connell, C Nolan, R Mounsey, I Galvin, A Fitzgerald, S Morey, P Crotty, O Cahill, D Lohan, A Shanaher.

Galway (v Clare): E Murphy, J Grealish, D Burke, TJ Brennan, P Mannion, G McInerney, J Cooney, C Fahy, R Glennon; T Monaghan, C Whelan, C Cooney, E Niland, B Concannon, K Cooney.

Subs: D Fahy, J Fitzpatrick, D Morrissey, T Killeen, D Burke, S Linanne, D O'Shea, J Flynn, M McManus, L Collins, D McLoughlin.

Waterford (v Tipperary): B Nolan; M Fitzgerald, C Prunty, S McNulty; C Lyons, T De Burca, I Daly; A Gleeson, J Barron; N Montgomery, J Prendergast, P Curran; D Hutchinson, S Bennett, C Dunford.

Subs: S O Brien, C Ryan, P Leavey, K Mahony, DJ Foran, C Wadding, C Daly, T Barron, Padraig Fitzgerald, Patrick Fitzgerald, PJ Fanning.