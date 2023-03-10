Ray Dempsey set to step down as Limerick manager

Ray Dempsey is set to depart the Limerick footballers with a new manager to be ratified in the coming days.
understands that Mayo native Dempsey announced his intention to step aside on Thursday evening after the players met last week. Issues around man-management and preparation came to a head following their 24-point defeat against Cork. They are currently bottom of Division 2 without a win in five matches played.
It was announced last October that Dempsey would take over on a two-year term. He was succeeding Billy Lee, who stepped down after six years in charge. Lee oversaw promotion from Division 4 to Division 2 and reached a Munster final in 2022.
Dempsey previously managed Knockmore to two Mayo senior titles and worked with the Mayo U21 and minors prior to that. A month after he was announced manager, Dempsey confirmed All-Ireland winner Anthony Maher was on the ticket as coach.
He was joined by former Limerick player Eoin Joy from the Fr Casey’s club and another Kerry native in Mark Fitzgerald, the Kerins O’Rahilly’s clubman who has been with Kingdom minor teams.
Limerick are still in contention to stay up in Division 2.
The county face fellow strugglers Kildare next weekend before their final round game against Clare on March 26, who are also hoping to avoid the drop to Division 3.