GAA previews: Wexford to challenge Cork, Tipp to book semi spot

SATURDAY

Allianz Hurling League, Round 4.

Division 1, Group B.

Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium 7.15pm (J. Owens, Wexford) Live TG4.

We should learn plenty about Tipperary’s interests in the remainder of this league as a win will secure their league semi-final spot. As a dress rehearsal for their Munster SHC meeting, it should be far more reliable given the pair don’t meet until May 28. Nevertheless, Waterford will have eyed this game off from a long way as they welcome more familiar names to the line-up. It should be a fully-fledged affair and Liam Cahill’s men might have just enough built up these past few weeks to see off his old team. Verdict: Tipperary.

Division 2A.

Kildare v Kerry, St Conleth’s Park 2pm (C. Flynn, Westmeath).

A massive game for both teams but for Kerry in particular after they fell behind in the promotion race when losing to Offaly at home last day out. Defeat here will rule them out of the reckoning while the thus far impressive Kildare would still stand a chance were they to be beaten. Kerry’s needs are greater right now. Verdict: Kerry.

Offaly v Carlow, Glenisk O’Connor Park 2pm (M. Kennedy, Tipperary).

Carlow are all but out of the running for the final, whereas Offaly can take a major leap towards one by maintaining their 100% record. Johnny Kelly’s reign has gone well so far and they can use the momentum from the win in Killarney. Verdict: Offaly.

Division 2B.

London v Sligo, McGovern Park, Ruislip 1pm (B. Keon, Galway).

If there’s a winner here, they have an outside opportunity to avoid a relegation play-off. Verdict: Sligo.

Tyrone v Meath, O’Neills Healy Park 2pm (T. Conway, Derry).

A battle between the top two but it is the visitors who have compiled three wins from three games. Verdict: Meath.

Division 3B.

Longford v Lancashire, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 2pm (C. Daly, Kildare).

Longford to keep their promotion hopes alive. V erdict: Longford.

Cavan v Leitrim, Kingspan Breffni 2pm (P. Owens, Down).

Leitrim have no sign of slipping just yet. Verdict: Leitrim.

SUNDAY

Allianz Hurling League, Round 4.

Division 1, Group A.

Clare v Galway, Cusack Park 1.45pm (C. Lyons, Cork) Live TG4.

A win in Wexford in the first round is not much to show for a league campaign and both Henry Shefflin and Brian Lohan will know that. Some of the former’s key players haven’t exactly demonstrated good form, which will be forgotten about if they turn up for this short trip south. Clare in Ennis have a touch of Teflon and can produce a performance to back up the Wexford game but it’s Galway who are more interested in a display and a result. Verdict: Galway.

Cork v Wexford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 3.45pm (S. Cleere, Kilkenny) Live TG4.

Expect a far better Wexford performance here as Darragh Egan calls on his bigger names to instil some much-needed confidence into the group. To disappoint like they did on their own patch against Galway and Clare hasn’t gone down well in Wexford notwithstanding the experimental hue to the team lineouts. Cork will be thankful of what’s put up to them but can withstand what is thrown at them. Verdict: Cork.

SCORING THREAT: Cork’s Shane Kingston celebrates scoring against Westmeath. Pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Westmeath v Limerick, TEG Cusack Park 2pm (C. Cunning, Antrim).

Once upon a time, a disputed goal was the biggest story to emanate from a Limerick-Westmeath meeting. Now, it’s a question of how much Limerick are going to win by. After their week in Portugal, this could be the last try-out for John Kiely’s fringe players. Westmeath are already thinking of the relegation play-off. Verdict: Limerick.

Division 1, Group B.

Antrim v Laois, Corrigan Park 1pm (P. Murphy, Carlow) Live BBC iPlayer, GAAGO.

The most important Division 1 game this week and it’s right that there are cameras at the Belfast venue with this being a de factor relegation semi-final. Home advantage is huge for Antrim, who don’t need to be reminded of how they were dragged into a relegation play-off having lost to Laois last year. They should avoid it on this occasion. Verdict: Antrim.

Kilkenny v Dublin, UPMC Nowlan Park 1.45pm (J. Murphy) Deferred TG4.

We wouldn’t be expecting too many goals here given the recent scorelines of both sides. Nevertheless, it is a venue where a victory would mean more than two points for Dublin. It certainly would be a psychological boost for the visitors ahead of returning to Noreside on May 20. As each manager edges closer to his championship 15, there should be plenty of cut and thrust and a slim Kilkenny victory. Verdict: Kilkenny.

YOUNG GUN: Billy Drennan of Kilkenny shoots to score his side's first goal during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match between Antrim and Kilkenny at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Division 2A.

Down v Derry, McKenna Park, Ballycran 1pm (S. Stack, Dublin).

Both are pointless but such is Down’s superior scoring difference that a point could be enough for them to avoid the drop. They should go better than that and secure the two points. Verdict: Down.

Division 2B.

Donegal v Wicklow, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny 1pm (K. Brady, Louth).

Wicklow are the team with the big M after two wins on the bounce whereas Donegal will want to get the defeat to Meath out of their system. A tight call for the home side. Verdict: Donegal.

Division 3A.

Roscommon v Armagh, Dr Hyde Park 2pm (C. Doyle, Tipperary).

Roscommon will argue they should be higher than fourth in the table but Armagh have shown more steel in closing stages of games. Verdict: Armagh.

Louth v Fermanagh, Protection & Prosperity Training Centre, Darver 2pm (J. Clarke, Cavan).

Fermanagh have picked up three points in their last two games and are capable of gathering another one or two here. Verdict: Fermanagh.

Mayo v Monaghan, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 2pm (M. Farrell, Roscommon).

Another tough league campaign for Mayo after being relegated last season, while Monaghan are flying. Verdict: Monaghan.