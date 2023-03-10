Hayes hunting for goals but admits Dublin must play game of 'cat and mouse' 

One goal across five Leinster SHC games was partly a reason for Dublin’s failure to get out of Leinster last year.
Hayes hunting for goals but admits Dublin must play game of 'cat and mouse' 

WAITING GAME: Dublin hurler Ronan Hayes pictured at the Dublin GAA Season Launch with AIG. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 06:20
John Fogarty

A goal-shy team now managed by someone whose previous side didn't require a single green flag in four of five games to win an All-Ireland seems a match made in heaven.

One goal across five Leinster SHC games was partly a reason for Dublin’s failure to get out of Leinster last year but then it seems almost inherent. 

The year before, they failed to score a three-pointer in two of their four championship games and went out of the 2020 competition to Cork having not found the net.

In this year’s league, they haven’t goaled in their two of three fixtures but in Micheál Donoghue they are at least led by a man whose Galway side wasn't dependent on them when they won the 2017 Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Ronan Hayes, currently sidelined with a hamstring, would be known as being good for a goal and he recognises it is a record of Dublin’s that needs improving. 

“Last year, I think we might have scored one goal in the championship. It is something we have discussed.

“It’s a game of cat and mouse in a way. If they are going to play a sweeper, if they are going to pack the back, you have to be able to score from distance like Limerick do. Or if they are going to offer up one on ones or two on twos inside then you have to have a goal threat there.

“I think that with the personnel we have that we can play that game of cat and mouse. We have players that are well capable of taking their own score from distance or working a shot from a scoring zone. But then I also think we have lads inside, who if you give them a chance, a sniff at goal, it’s going to be in the back of the net.” 

Earlier this year, Dublin captain Eoghan O’Donnell spoke of his preference for Dublin to play their championship games in Croke Park as opposed to Parnell Park, where they will host Westmeath, Wexford and Galway.

Hayes is of the same mind as O’Donnell. 

“I’d prefer Croke Park. From a personal point of view, I’d prefer a nice big open pitch as a forward. You want to have as much space as possible. You want to be able to run your man over and back from sideline to sideline.

“As a team, I personally think it would suit us more. The home games over away games are obviously going to be easier. You don’t want to go travelling down to tough places or up to county grounds that you are not familiar with. Playing home games definitely is a preference and if we can get Croke Park all the better.” 

The 25-year-old Kilmacud Crokes man won’t be available for the Division 1, Group B trip to Kilkenny on Sunday after suffering a setback in the draw against Waterford in the opening round. 

“I have been told to stick away from putting dates in my head and setting goals for when I want to be back in case I set myself up for failure there.”

More in this section

Cavan v Tyrone - Dr McKenna Cup Round 2 Seanie Johnston: Being dropped by Cavan, infamous Kildare switch and 'dark times' spent gambling 
Gaelic Writers' Association Awards 2023 No end in sight for TJ Reid's Kilkenny journey 
Gemma O’Connor 8/3/2022 O'Connor: 'Massive disconnect' between camogie chiefs and players
<p>TG4 16-03-23@ 21.30 Laochra Gael(Noel O'Leary). for TV Watch Weekend</p>

Football kept Noel O'Leary on the right road after tragedies

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd