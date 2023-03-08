Padraig Faulkner: Ulster final the priority for Cavan

In the exhausted efforts to comprehend the new championship structure, Cavan have been depicted as a sort of Schrödinger's cat. Is their hope to play for Sam Maguire dead or alive? No one knows. We won’t open the lid for weeks.

At this point most have a grasp of the general break down. The eight provincial finalists, Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath and the seven next ranked teams based on league standings will compete for Sam Maguire. Due to the Connacht draw, that means a Division Four team or New York will be in. That also means the Division 3 winners are out.

Unlike the cat, however, this is entirely in Cavan’s hands. There still is a path and it is through the provincial system. Make an Ulster final and they are in business. Is this fair? One suggested fix would be to seed the championship draw. Padraig Faulkner has paid no heed to that.

“I couldn't speak collectively for Cavan,” says the 2020 All Star.

“We didn't bat too much of an eyelid to it this year. It wasn't a great situation for us or any other teams in Division 3. But no, I think it gives teams an added fight in the likes of Connacht, Munster or wherever it is. Taking that (no seeding) away from someone would, I suppose, stop their incentive to win.

“It is an added bonus if they get to a Connacht final that they can play in that competition. So no, I wouldn't be seeding teams."

Mickey Graham’s side could have their spot already sown up after a strong run in the Tailteann Cup last year. They fell at the final hurdle, but Faulkner feels that campaign will stand to them.

“I thought it was a brilliant competition. It obviously extends the football calendar for a lot of teams. I know ourselves we dropped from Division 1 all the way down to Division 4 and maybe needed some… I just thought it was a great competition for us to develop up through the ranks of the league and then on further. But unfortunately, we fell short of it last year in the final.”

Crucially, an Ulster final is unquestionably attainable for this group. They have won five from five in Division 3 and face Armagh or Antrim in a quarter-final next month. Cavan beat Armagh on their way to the Ulster final in 2019 and were Ulster champions in 2020. They know this road.

“We have to work our socks off to get through the winners of Antrim against Armagh and then Down against Donegal. It is an uphill battle but I suppose we haven't looked that far yet. We're just taking one game at a time. I know it's probably a cliché, but your next game is the most important one so we're just looking at Antrim in the league.”

Spell it out and it is simple. Finish the job in the Allianz league while preparing to go full bore in the championship.

“Getting to the Ulster final is a priority to us, that we do get a chance to fight for the Sam Maguire Cup.”

