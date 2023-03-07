Five double-headers in Munster championship

Munster GAA, Camoige and LGFA come together to announce five double headers in this year's championship.
FIVE DOUBLE HEADERS: Five Munster senior hurling championship fixtures will be preceded by provincial camogie clashes, while the Munster SFC final will have a ladies football championship curtain-raiser.  Pic:Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 17:08
John Fogarty

Five Munster senior hurling championship fixtures will be preceded by provincial camogie clashes, while the Munster SFC final will have a ladies football championship curtain-raiser.

Munster GAA have announced among the five double-headers will be the Munster senior camogie final in Thurles on Saturday, May 13 prior to the SHC meeting of Waterford and Clare.

“On behalf of Munster GAA, I am delighted that once again a number of Camogie and Ladies Football games will be played as part of our Munster Championship programme of games in the coming months,” said Munster GAA chairman Ger Ryan.

“The addition of several Camogie and Ladies Football games in 2022 as curtain-raisers to our Munster Senior Hurling and Football Championship games worked very well and I have no doubt the inclusion of further games this year will continue to enhance the bond between our respective bodies.” The earlier start to the Munster senior football championship reduced the opportunity to expand the number of joint events with the Munster ladies football championship fixtures.

Munster championship double-headers:

Saturday, April 29, TUS Gaelic Grounds: Munster Senior Camogie Championship: Limerick v Clare, 4:30pm; Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Limerick v Clare, 7pm.

Sunday, April 30, Páirc Uí Chaoimh: Munster Senior Camogie Championship: Cork v Waterford, 1:30pm; Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Cork v Waterford, 4pm.

Saturday, May 6, Páirc Uí Chaoimh: Munster Senior Camogie Championship: Waterford/Cork v Tipperary, 4:30pm; Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Cork v Tipperary, 7pm.

Sunday, May 7 Venue TBC: Munster Senior Ladies Gaelic Football Championship – Cork v Kerry, 1:30pm; Munster Senior Football Championship Final 4pm.

Saturday, May 13, FBD Semple Stadium: Munster Senior Camogie Championship: Munster final, 3:30pm. Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Waterford v Clare, 6pm 

Sunday, May 21, Cusack Park: Munster Intermediate Camogie Final: Clare/Kerry v Cork, 12pm; Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Clare v Cork, 2pm.

