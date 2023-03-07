O'Donovan campaigning for hand-pass rule to be cleared up

Over the last five years, two-time All-Ireland SHC winner O’Donovan has campaigned strongly for the hand-pass to be cleared up and has proposed that the transfer of the ball from the same hand that is holding the ball be outlawed.

Via his club Nenagh Éire Óg, O’Donovan and similarly-minded hurling followers fashioned a rule change that narrowly failed to be carried at last year’s Tipperary convention. It is his intention to bring It forward again with a mind to creating awareness around it for the standing playing rules body to take notice or the motion going to Congress in 2025 when clubs can next propose playing rules changes.

O’Donovan has tired of hearing about match officials being asked to be more vigilant hand-passes. He highlights such advice was given to referees in 2019 as it was last month, as reported by the Irish Examiner.

When he reads of managers such as John Kiely acknowledging their teams have to improve their hand-passing and seeing Limerick and others passing more one-handed with the hurley, he is not convinced the issue is being addressed.

“There has to be a rule change – there is no point in saying otherwise. There might be an element of every now and again of players being a bit more conscious of being seen to strike the ball or not to throw the ball but the problem is there the whole time.

“The rules there are just not strong enough to deal with the situation. The problem wouldn’t exist nor would this be a topic for debate were it fixable under the current playing rules and the evidence over the years have shown that.

“What you see now is more teams exploiting the weakness of those rules. If the referee is standing behind the player who is releasing the ball from the same hand or the player is surrounded by opposing players, he physically can’t see how it has been released. He’s only guessing. That’s doing a serious disservice to the game of hurling.

“Ultimately, hurling is about striking the ball, not throwing it. If I was still playing, I would probably be doing it (throwing the ball) to give myself every advantage of winning a game. But I do know if this rule was brought, I would have no problem with accepting it.

“For John Kiely, Davy Fitzgerald, Henry Shefflin or whoever to say that they’re going to place more of an emphasis on the hand-pass in training, that’s only paying lip service to the problem. It’s a waste of time. What I would like to hear about is their thoughts on this proposed rule change.” O’Donovan, who has produced a video explaining how players can pass the ball in lieu of not being able to do so from the hand holding the sliotar, has written to GAA director general Tom Ryan on the matter. It’s not a cause he intends giving up any time soon.

“I’ve been going on enough about it at this stage that I can’t just walk about from it until it is resolved, put it that way. I first noticed the problem happening back in a camogie match on television in 2008 and raised the matter with Croke Park.

“It was in 2018 that I actively tried to do something about it. Nobody was doing anything about it in the GAA hierarchy as such. It was quite apparent that players were throwing the ball and referees were ignoring it or at the very least not penalising it.

“There’s a term ‘hiding in plain sight’ and that’s really what was happening and nobody was calling it out. I just felt this can’t continue indefinitely.” * A video outlining O’Donovan’s proposal and the alternatives to not passing the ball from the holding hand can be viewed here: