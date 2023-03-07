Oisín McConville: Swarm tackles being coached more now

Wicklow manager Oisín McConville says more teams are reacting to referees’ tendency to penalise players who are the subject of swarm tackles.

There were several examples of the practice over the weekend, namely in Omagh where Kerry’s David Clifford conceded a free for holding onto the ball for too long when surrounded by three Tyrone defenders although it appeared he had been fouled.

“There has been a definite change in the psyche in terms of what is being dictated to referees and what is expected of referees,” he told BBC’s The GAA Social podcast. “If they get the second and third man in there, he's not going anywhere.

“As long as there is no pulling or dragging in there... if you watch the majority of inter-county warm-ups, it will probably involve one man with the ball and three lads around him not letting him out. It's something which is being practiced.

“From a coaching point of view, you have to say it's something that teams are starting to perfect that little bit more. That's why it's so important for the player in possession to shift the ball a little bit quicker. It definitely seems to be a focus. If that's the focus, then it's obviously coming from on high.”

Meanwhile, the GAA have confirmed that Westmeath will free up a Sam Maguire Cup space should they reach the Leinster final.

As 2022 Tailteann Cup winners, Westmeath were the first team confirmed to play for the Sam Maguire Cup this year, replacing what would have been the eighth-placed team qualifying via the league after the eight provincial finalists’ spots are confirmed.

However, in the event they reach the provincial final their seeding will jump to either first or second from fourth and another league berth would become available.

That could be good news for Cavan or Fermanagh, currently in the top two places in Division 3, should either of them go on to win the final. Westmeath could yet go up but will likely require two wins from their final couple of games to stand a chance.

The top four teams in Division 1 after the final round on March 26 will be provisional third seeds but will be upgraded should they reach their respective provincial final. As Galway, Mayo and Roscommon are all drawn on the same side of the Connacht SFC, only one of them will become a first or second seed.