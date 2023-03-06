Fermanagh's promotion hunt continues after nine point win over Tipperary

Fermanagh 2-11 Tipperary 0-08

Fermanagh kept their promotion push going with a nine point win over Tipperary in Ederney on Sunday.

It was a far from pretty spectacle for those in attendance, but Fermanagh made the most of a Jack Kennedy black card after 20 minutes to increase a three-point lead into nine-point half time advantage and from there they never looked like being caught.

For Fermanagh manager, Kieran Donnelly, he was pleased with certain aspects of play from his side as well as individual performances.

“I suppose the game people felt was over at half-time. We felt they were still going to cause us loads of problems because they are a very physically big team.

“[I’m] pleased with aspects. I thought in the first half we had some great scores, individual scores. I thought that Shane McGullion was excellent in his play in the first half, “ Donnelly said after the game.

“We felt the second half the game died a wee bit for periods. You know it was just a matter of us keeping the scoreboard ticking.

“I’m pleased with aspects. I thought some individual performances were excellent. Lee Cullen led the line superbly Josh [Largo-Elis], I mentioned Shane McGullion.

“Our bench made a bit of an impact again to give us a wee bit of energy when we needed it.

“I thought we were defensively really sound just a couple of mistakes we were frustrated with. We felt at times we were allowing them a run on us when they probably shouldn’t have been.

“That was just our errors. But that is something we can tidy up massively.”

Fermanagh were wasteful, especially in the first half as they kicked nine wides.

A Sean Quigley mark opened the scoring before Kevin Fahey ventured up from centre-back to get Tipp’s first score, However, a fine Tommy McCaffrey strike restored Fermanagh’s lead.

With nine minutes played good work from Ryan Jones and Conor McGee put Ultan Kelm through on goal and although his shot was well saved, Quigley was nearby to volley to the roof of the net, 1-02 to 0-01.

Kennedy responded for Tipp but his next major involvement saw him black carded for a block on Brandon Horan.

Aidan Breen then pointed and a few minutes later he found the net.

A good turnover from McGullion set Fermanagh on their way with Breen, McCaffrey and Quigley all involved before Breen fired to the net, 2-03 to 0-02.

Further scores from Largo-Elis, McGullion and an outrageous score from Lee Cullen added to Fermanagh’s tally over the closing stages of the half. While a free from Tipp keeper, Michael O’Reilly, was their sole reply as the half ended, 2-06 to 0-03.

The second half was an error strewn period as the sides traded scores.

Teddy Doyle would hit two on the trot for Tipp before McGullion and Breen responded for the home side.

Tipp also had a goal chance well saved by Sean McNally as they looked for a way back into the game.

Then Tipp sub, Stephen Quirke, converted a mark followed by a Kennedy free, while Ciaran Corrigan fired over two points after coming on for the Erne men.

Another Fermanagh sub, Diarmaid King also got on the scoreboard before Mark Stokes hit the final score of the day for Tipp as it finished 2-11 to 0-08 for Fermanagh.

Next up for Fermanagh is Westmeath, and Donnelly says it is one his side are looking forward to: “It’s up to us to really focus down on it and I think the boys have responded well to every training session.

“Every week we know we need to keep improving, so it will be one to look forward to.”

Scorers for Fermanagh: A Breen 1-2, S Quigley 1-1 (1m), S McGullion 0-2, C Corrigan 0-2 (1m), L Cullen 0-1, J Largo Elis 0-1, T McCaffrey 0-1, D King 0-1.

Scorers for Tippearary: J Kennedy 0-2 (1f), T Doyle 0-2, M O’Reilly 0-1 (f), M Stokes 0-1, S Quirke 0-1 (m), K Fahey 0-1.

Fermanagh: S McNally; L Flanagan, L Cullen, J Cassidy; A Breen, S McGullion, R McCaffrey; R Jones, B Horan; J Largo Elis, R Lyons, U Kelm; C McGee, T McCaffrey, S Quigley.

Subs: G Jones for Lyons (25), D McCusker for Breen (47), C Corrigan for McGee (47), C Cullen for Flanagan (56), D King for Quigley (65).

Tipperary: M O’Reilly, S O’Connell, J Feehan, W Eviston; E Moloney, K Fahey, C O’Shaughessy; P Feehan, J Kennedy, M Stoke, D Leahy, T Doyle, C Kennedy, C Cadell, S O’Connor.

Subs: M Russell for C Kennedy (45), S Quirke for O’Connor (48), R Quigley for Cadell (48), C Deely for Eviston (57), L Boland for Leahy (59).

Referee: K Faloon.