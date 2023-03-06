John Cleary 'disgust' sparks Cork's second-half revival

At half-time in Ennis John Cleary, as he’d admit later, was “fairly disgusted”. His team, having played with the breeze, were a point down in a ground where more than once in recent years they had left defeated. Without an intervention it was how they were likely going to leave Ennis again. So what was the intervention at the break? What was his message?

In keeping with his character that this team has taken and responded to, it was blunt. “We said to the lads it was time to get the lead out.”

How much he lit into them he wasn’t quite saying though a slight glint in his eye and the hint of a smile that he “wouldn’t be that kind of person” gave an indication that while “most of it [his halftime address] was calm”, not all of it was. Whatever, as he put it, “We said a few words all right” and “the message got across”.

“We just tore into it. Whatever tactics there were, you could throw out the window. It was either get stuck in or go back down the road with our tails between our legs. And in fairness to the lads they did that in the second half.”

Not that he was entirely happy with everything that transpired after half-time either. When it was said to him that Cork converted their chances better than Clare, he quickly noted how his team had missed a penalty and several other attempts at goal which Stephen Ryan foiled.

“We missed a lot too, maybe four goal chances. We’re nearly doing that every day and some day that will come back big time to haunt us. In fairness we got three goals again today but we did miss a few and we’ll be going back to the drawing board to work on those.”

He was similarly grounded about the performance levels of his players. “I thought we had a mixture out there. Some players did well and some didn’t.”

When asked about the return of Ruairí Deane to the starting lineup and his subsequent display after not being involved with the panel last year, Cleary was happy to offer plaudits.

“In fairness to Ruairí he’s a very good, experienced player, and when we lost Brian O’Driscoll before the game we could count on him. He was a bit late getting back into the fray with us at the start of the year and it’s only now he’s getting up to full fitness but when he came into today he came up trumps like he normally does.”