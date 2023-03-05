Brendan Rogers has final say for upwardly mobile Derry

Allianz FL Division 2

Derry 1-11 Dublin 0-13

As the final scoreboard glowed long into the Derry evening, manager Rory Gallagher had every right to bask in it.

The mention of Dublin might not strike fear into hearts as it once did, but this was the latest measure of Derry’s ascension in Gaelic football’s echelon under the Fermanagh man’s steady hand. Winning last year’s Ulster title could hardly be discounted, although reaching an All-Ireland quarter-final without beating any Division 1 opposition outside the province carried an asterisk.

Dublin, like Derry, shouldn’t be playing Division 2 football for much longer but at their expense Derry took a bigger step towards the topflight with a grinding, gritty second-half display that demonstrated their comebacks can be as effective as their retention of leads.

With the penultimate kick of the game in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Brendan Rogers secured a fifth consecutive win that the majority of the 12,000 attendance in Celtic Park, a crowd not seen since the 2014 Ulster SFC opener against an All-Ireland winning Donegal team, had yearned.

“Dublin are a team for all seasons,” said Gallagher. “They win by 10 points, 20, they come from five points down to win in the last minute – we want to be experiencing that. With all due respect to some of the opposition we’ve played in the league over the years, we would feel we’re better than that. It’s just great to be playing Dublin, we want to be playing them regularly.”

Dublin, so patient in their build-up play in the first half, looked out on their feet at the end, a factor a not-overly-disappointed Dessie Farrell highlighted afterwards. “Derry have been hugely impressive to date. They have a lot of work done, you can see that, their conditioning really told in the end there.

“To be fair, it was great for us to get this type of a test, because while some of our earlier performances were a bit patchy, we always knew you were coming into a cauldron here, you were coming up against a very good team, good outfit, very impressive all season and last season as well. That’s where you see your real character, that’s where you test yourself to the max.

“A lot of fellas stood up really well, there’s definitely a bit for some fellas to do in terms of getting back to full fitness, but we’ll keep moving along and as the weeks go by we’ll be picking up those bits and pieces as we go.”

Trailing 0-2 to 0-7 at half-time, Derry had been passive. While Dublin had to constantly recycle, the hosts’ retreating cover and reluctance to engage in genuine tackling outside the 20-metre line combined with a 22% scoring conversion rate lent itself to a dismal first 35 minutes-plus for Gallagher’s group.

Needless to say, he was an unhappy man at the break. “It was a whole collective, it was just everybody. Sometimes you’re very cross with one or two individuals not being at it, but it was just the whole team.

“Dublin were at a far greater level, their energy level, they knew what they were doing with the ball, they were able to break lines and get their shots away – we just weren’t at it. We knew what they were going to do... but I thought even in the last 10 or 12 minutes of the first half we got to grips with it a small bit.”

The introduction of Gareth McKinless was crucial to the Derry recovery. Punching a hole in Dublin’s rearguard in the 45th minute, he squared the ball to Niall Loughlin who couldn’t manage to shoot effectively. However, the ball spilled, and Niall Toner was quickest to react to force the goal.

Derry eventually drew level in the 59th minute and the match was tied on two more occasions prior to the winner by Rogers, a most deserved man of the match after overcoming some initial difficulties marking Brian Fenton in the middle. “He’s just an incredible fella,” gushed Gallagher about the dual star who had previously manned the full-back berth.

“I’m delighted to move him to midfield. Whether Eoin McEvoy appeared on the scene or not, we were moving him to the middle of the field. Just a phenomenal player and a phenomenal person.”

Mick Fitzsimons saw red for a second yellow card offence before the end but the awarding of a couple of late frees converted by Shane McGuigan seemed to upset Farrell.

“There were some frees we’d be very disappointed with there. I don’t know whether they were soft or poor tackle technique, but the tape will tell us that anyway.

“I felt we may have one or two up the other end that we didn’t get but that’s the way it is when you come away in venues like this, these things happen and we’ll just take it on the chin and move on from here.”

Scorers for Derry: S. McGuigan (0-3, frees); N. Toner (1-0); Paul Cassidy (0-2); E. Doherty, N. Loughlin (free), C. Doherty, O. McWilliams, L. Murray, B. Rogers (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: C. Costello (0-3, 1 free); B. Fenton, L. Gannon, C. Kilkenny (0-2 each); J. McCarthy, J. Small, T. Lahiff, C. Basquel (0-1 each).

DERRY: O. Lynch; E. McEvoy, C. McKaigue, C. McCluskey; C. Doherty, P. McGrogan, Pádraig Cassidy; C. Glass, B. Rogers; B. Heron, E. Doherty, N. Toner; N. Loughlin, S. McGuigan, Paul Cassidy.

Subs for Derry: G. McKinless for Pádraig Cassidy (h-t); O. McWilliams for B. Heron (50); L. Murray for N. Toner (60); S. Downey for E. McEvoy (66); N. Toner for N. Loughlin (70+2).

DUBLIN: D. O’Hanlon; M. Fitzsimons, D. Byrne, E. Murchan; J. Small, L. Gannon, D. Newcombe; B. Fenton, J. McCarthy; T. Lahiff, C. O’Callaghan, C. Kilkenny; L. O’Dell, D. Rock, C. Costello.

Subs for Dublin: N. Scully for L. O’Dell (43); C. Basquel for T. Lahiff (54); S. Lowry for D. Rock (58); B. Howard for J. McCarthy (64).

Red card: M. Fitzsimons (35+5, second yellow).

Referee: S. Hurson (Tyrone).