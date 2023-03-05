Bobbie O’Dwyer values experience despite Cork U20 cup exit

U20 Football

Cork 1-10 Roscommon 0-12

Cork and Roscommon exited the John Kerins Cup (U20 football development league) at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday after finishing on three points each. Galway - with four points following their defeat of Laois - are through to the final against Dublin on Saturday.

In Group 1, Cork drew with Laois and lost to Galway. Manager Bobbie O’Dwyer felt all three games served them well, ahead of next month’s Munster championship.

“That is the exact benefit of playing in a competition like this, you get to see players,” detailed O’Dwyer. “There were players here who haven’t played before for Cork. Several guys stood up and really put their hand up.

“It is great experience for young lads, that bit of inter-county football. The benefit of winning games as well, gives you that bit of confidence. It is going to be more difficult now to pick a team for the next day.

“I’d be very pleased overall. We gave a lot of game time to a lot of players. Glad to have got the two points today. We were disappointed with the way we played in Galway. Again, it wasn’t for lack of effort. Things just didn’t go right for us. We were missing a couple of people.

“We have three guys today involved in All-Ireland semi-final hurling, which unfortunately hurts us, but such is life. That is why we have to play the games and it gives a chance for somebody else to put up their hand."

Peadar O’Rourke’s goal within 30 seconds provided the ideal start, and in a nip-and-tuck affair, Cork claimed their first win of the competition.

They took a 1-4 to 0-6 lead at the interval. For long periods only a point, either way, separated the sides.

Tom Cunningham and Conor Daly made important contributions for Cork, while Bobby Nugent was Roscommon’s top-scorer.

“Munster championship comes around very, very quickly. That is the thing about U20, you literally have them for such a short period of time. We have challenge matches from here to the first round of championship against the winners of Limerick and Waterford (April 17).

“Over the next two to three weeks, we will have most of the guys back, so we can start working with what we consider to be a team that is going to play championship.”

Scorers for Cork: T Cunningham (0-4, 0-1 free), P O’Rourke (1-0), C Daly (0-3), H O’Connor (0-2), O O’Sullivan (0-1 free).

Scorers for Roscommon: B Nugent (0-6, 0-2 frees), E Colleran (0-3 frees), C Ryan (0-2, 0-1 45), D Kenny (0-1).

CORK: C Dungan (Carrigaline); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers, Capt), M Quirke (Ballinora); C Dodd (Canovee), T O’Mahony (Castlehaven), C Kenneally (Clonakilty); S Dore (Ballincollig), O O’Sullivan (Kilmeen); P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rgs), H O’Connor (Newmarket), E de Burca (St Michael’s); P O’Rourke (Carbery Rgs), C Daly (Clonakilty), T Cunningham (Kilshannig).

Subs: F Crowley (St Finbarr’s) for C Dodd (44), R Minihane (Castlehaven) for O O’Sullivan (48), J Gibson (Mayfield) for P O’Rourke (51), M McSweeney (Knocknagree) for E de Burca (56), N O’Keeffe (Carrigaline) for P O’Driscoll (60), D Collins (Aghada) for C Daly (62).

ROSCOMMON: S Kelly (Clann na nGael); D Casey (Boyle), D Flanagan (Boyle), M Sugrue (St Brigid’s); C Neary (Strokestown), E Ward (Fuerty), S Lambe (Roscommon Gaels); O Cregg (Boyle, J-Capt), O O’Flaherty (Clann na nGael); J Tumulty (Padraig Pearses), D Kenny (Padraig Pearses), C Kelly (St Dominic’s); D O’Beirne (Shannon Gaels), E Colleran (Padraig Pearses, J-Capt), B Nugent (St Brigid’s).

Subs: T Lennon (Clann na nGael) for D Flanagan, C Ryan (Padraig Pearses) for O O’Flaherty (both half-time), R Hester (Western Gaels) for O Cregg (48 inj), R Heneghan (Michael Glaveys) for D Kenny (53), T Morris (St Aidan’s) for C Kelly (56), A McManus (Clann na nGael) for M Sugrue (61), E Kerins (Boyle) for C Neary (64).

Referee: Pádraig O’Sullivan (Kerry).