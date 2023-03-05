Armagh find another gear to leave Donegal on the brink

Allianz FL Division 1: Armagh 0-13 Donegal 0-10

Armagh diced with danger before eventually coming good against Donegal in this absorbing Allianz Football League Division 1 game at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds in the Primatial City.

With the game delicately balanced at 0-8 to 0-7 in the hosts' favour and Donegal having renewed their drive and intensity, the match appeared to be in the melting pot.

But with their followers forming the vast majority of the raucous 12,582 crowd, Armagh suddenly found another gear and three majestic points from the outstanding Andrew Murnin, skipper Rian O’Neill and substitute Rory Grugan swept them into a 0-11 to 0-7 lead, an advantage they never looked like surrendering despite the herculean of their opponents to salvage the contest.

A triple points blast from Ciarán Thompson, Jamie Brennan and Jason McGee underlined Donegal’s character and spirit but when O’Neill and the superb Jarly Óg Burns plundered points in the frenetic dying embers of the game it was Armagh who breathed a sigh of relief.

That was Kieran Donaghy's chief emotion.

“Obviously we are delighted to have got over the line in this one. We are training hard and we are working hard as a group. There is a great work ethic within the side and I think we showed this against what is a good Donegal team. They came back at us in the second half and I’m just thankful that we were able to produce the strong finish that got us what is undoubtedly an invaluable brace of points.

“It is well known that we have a number of injured players at the moment but I don’t honestly think any of these guys will be back for the game against Galway on Saturday week which of course has assumed added importance now.

“Back in the day players would have had maybe four weeks in which to concentrate their energies on getting fully fit and completing their recovery from injury but the championship comes hot on the heels of the league nowadays and that means that managers and teams are afforded little if any breathing space.”

“Those guys who are striving to get fully fit again are in a very tough place at the minute. They are naturally very keen to be at concert pitch for the championship but it’s getting match time in the interim that is the big problem.”

Donegal’s tenacity and application tested Kieran McGeeney’s men. They may have been short some key players but Daire O Baoill, Stephen McMenamin, Brendan Cole, Jamie Brennan and Oisin Gallen did their best to take the fight to Armagh but manager Paddy Carr now fears for their Division 1 tenure.

“We started at the wrong tempo and made things hard for ourselves. We found the going rather tough up until half-time when we were behind by seven points to three but to be fair to the lads they took the handbrake off and settled down much better in the second half.

“Obviously we have now left ourselves in the challenging position of having to win our two remaining league games against Mayo and Roscommon if we are to survive and we know that this won’t be an easy task by any means.

“It’s not that there has been any lack of effort on the part of the team to date, it’s just that we have not been able to attain consistency particularly in terms of finishing.”

Scorers for Armagh: Rian O'Neill (0-5, 4 frees, 1 ‘45’); A Murnin (0-3, 1 mark); A Forker; J Óg Burns; S Campbell, E Rafferty (f), R Grugan (f) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Donegal: O Gallen (1f), Hugh McFadden (1m), and Shaun Patton (2f) (0-2 each); C O'Donnell, C Thompson, J McGee and J Brennan (0-1 each).

ARMAGH: E Rafferty, B McCambridge, A Forker, P Burns, A McKay, G McCabe, J McElroy, C Mackin, J Og Burns, J Duffy, C Cumiskey, S Campbell, R O’Neill, A Murnin, C Turbitt.

Subs: T Kelly for Duffy (56’), R Grugan for Turbitt (58’), R McQuillan for Campbell (60’), K Tobin for Gallagher (66’), N Grimley for Cumiskey (70’).

DONEGAL: S Patton, M Curran, B McCole, P Mogan, C McColgan, S McMenamin, E Ban Gallagher, C McGonagle, J McGee, M Langan, D O’Baoill, C O’Donnell, C Ward, O Gallen, J Brennan.

Subs: H McFadden for Ward (34’), C Thompson for McColgan (47’), R O’Donnell for Gallen (61’), J McKelvey for Gallagher (66).

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).