Roscommon reaping benefit of direct approach

From the moment Daire Cregg collected the breaking ball from Rory Byrne’s kickout in the second half on Sunday, there was only one thing on Roscommon’s mind: go for goal
GO LONG: Roscommon manager Davy Burke during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Mayo at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 07:50
Maurice Brosnan

From the moment Daire Cregg collected the breaking ball from Rory Byrne’s kickout in the second half on Sunday, there was only one thing on Roscommon’s mind: go for goal.

Enda Smith duly burst forward and lifted the stand. Davy Burke wouldn’t have it any other way. They often prefer long kickouts; they press the opposition and they flood forward in search of green flags. It has yielded six goals so far in the league, the second highest behind Mayo.

In Galway they went long with every single kickout. Their second goal versus Tyrone came off a long kickout as did the penalty that they converted against Armagh. They rotated their goalkeeper in Dr Hyde Park with Colm Lavin coming in for Conor Carroll but the policy stayed the same.

“If you’re going to score goals, where do they come off? They come off first phase. We had four goals scored before today, we scored two today. We have six scored now,” Burke explained post-match.

“First phase ball, kickouts and turnovers are where goals come from. So where did Mayo’s two goals against Kerry come from? Kickouts, so if you want to score goals you need to push first phase.”

