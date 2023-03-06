Roscommon reaping benefit of direct approach

From the moment Daire Cregg collected the breaking ball from Rory Byrne’s kickout in the second half on Sunday, there was only one thing on Roscommon’s mind: go for goal.

Enda Smith duly burst forward and lifted the stand. Davy Burke wouldn’t have it any other way. They often prefer long kickouts; they press the opposition and they flood forward in search of green flags. It has yielded six goals so far in the league, the second highest behind Mayo.