Feargal Logan thrilled with Red Hand resistance

Jack O’Connor knows Kerry will have to win at least one of their remaining two games to stay in Division 1.

With their prospects of defending their title now remote, Kerry’s attention will turn to survival and picking up points starting against Roscommon on Saturday week.

“It depends on the other results obviously, but we have to win at least one of the two of them. You’d be hoping six would be enough but we’ll have to see.”

O’Connor felt Tyrone, who now join Kerry on four points, appeared to have more appetite than them and it translated to the scoreboard.

“I said it from the off every point is hard fought for. Tyrone’s backs were to the wall they were fighting for their lives here and it showed maybe at times, maybe they showed a bit more hunger than we did.”

Kerry had led by five points in the 13th minute but O’Connor didn’t expect it to last when Tyrone were desperate for points.

“The (Tyrone) goal was a big turning point, it was a situation we had under control and it finished up in the net but these things happen. This place is never easy to come to, particularly when Tyrone are fighting for their lives.”

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan was delighted with how his side kept out Kerry for the final 20 minutes but was worried given recent results.

“I was still panicking they might still get in for a goal because we have been porous. The defending was good in the last 20 minutes, we banked back a wee bit but we tried to keep a threat. It’s a difficult balance nowadays when ye have Messrs. Clifford and O’Shea, (Donal) O’Sullivan who came in.

“But we married the two well today and we were potent enough up front. I felt Darragh (Canavan) was outstanding too in terms of his contribution and then wee Ruairí came in, so we are happy all round.”

Like Kerry, Tyrone need two more points minimum to remain in Division 1 and their remaining fixtures are provincial derbies, starting with Monaghan in Clones followed by Armagh in Omagh.

“These games week on week are heavy duty,” acknowledged Logan. “There is a two-week break now which is a help. But listen, there is nothing for nothing in this division. It’s a scrapping match, we are in a scrap and it is an Ulster scrap now.”