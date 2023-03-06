Jack O’Connor: 'Kerry couldn't seem to buy a free'

Jack O’Connor claimed his Kerry team “couldn’t buy a free in the second half” of their Division 1, Round 5 defeat to Tyrone.

O’Connor felt referee Martin McNally wasn’t as favourable to them as he was to Tyrone who picked up nearly five times as many frees in that period.

“It’s just very hard to win games away from home, you know,” said the Kerry manager. “You have the crowd behind Tyrone and whatever and I think the free count in the second was something like 14-3 so you don’t get too many soft frees going there was there?”

He continued: “There was a bit of a breeze there and for whatever reason we couldn’t seem to buy a free in the second half. I thought we could have got a couple, I don’t know, what did ye think? … Am I being biased maybe I am, I don’t know.”

Kerry face a midfield crisis going into their last two Division 1 games as Stefan Okunbor picked up a hamstring injury.

With Diarmuid O’Connor yet to feature this year and Barry Dan O’Sullivan falling sick before the trip to Omagh, Jack Barry is the only recognised midfielder currently available.

“Okunbor pulled a hamstring,” confirmed O’Connor about the Na Gaeil man’s 59th-minute departure from the game. “Barry Dan was ill. Adrian (Spillane) had a calf problem from the Armagh game.”