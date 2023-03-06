Limerick get first league points in stalemate with Meath

Allianz Football League Division 2

Limerick 0-17 Meath 2-11

Shane Walsh suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury as Meath and Limerick had to settle for a point apiece that could yet prove meaningful to both counties.

Although they trailed for the most part, Colm O’Rourke’s men missed two stoppage-time 45s to win a game that was level nine times in front of 1,039 spectators.

A first Division 2 point for Limerick means if they can beat fellow strugglers Kildare and Clare in their final two games, they would condemn their opponents to relegation and complete their own improbable escape.

It’s unclear if they’ll have to do it without joint-captain Iain Corbett, who limped off with some hamstring tightness.

Walsh, too, is a doubtful participant when Meath welcome Dublin to Páirc Tailteann in a fortnight.

“It’s a recurrence of a previous hamstring problem that he has had so we’ll take him home, have a look at it, and maybe give him a bit more time,” said O’Rourke, whose side sit fifth in the table.

“Five points will probably keep you in the second division the way other results are going but there’s no guarantee.”

Second-half goals from Mathew Costello and Donal Lenihan put it on Limerick to kick the 69th-minute equaliser through Brian Donovan.

Still, Meath had the final four chances. Lenihan landed a long-range effort onto the crossbar, Harry Hogan pulled one 45 wide, Jack Flynn took a 45-metre free short from which Jordan Morris was blocked down, and Flynn’s final 45 drifted well wide.

“Limerick really dominated the first half,” said O’Rourke. “We had a few good goal chances that we messed up but even allowing for that, we didn’t play with the energy and commitment and positivity that I would’ve expected.

“Now, we did in the second half and we missed an awful lot of chances. Limerick hung in and they could have had a goal near the end as well so all things considered, it probably wasn’t an unfair result even if we had much the better of the second half.

“We’re learning, maybe we’re slow learners in Meath, but we’ll get there.”

The shooting statistics pretty much summed it up. Limerick converted 17 of their 23 attempts (74% accuracy) compared to Meath’s 13 out of 28 (46%).

O’Rourke’s counterpart Ray Dempsey was happy with the response from his team after shipping six goals to Cork last weekend.

“I’m just delighted. The lads gave a huge performance out there and battled from the start to the finish. That’s all we’re asking from any Limerick footballer.

“Maybe [we] could have gone on and won that game but there’s learnings and we’ll go away and work on them again.”

He put the difference in performance levels down to the effort expended in losing to Louth.

“Last week was embarrassing but we put a lot of effort into the Louth game and maybe if we’d the break after the Louth game to regroup, it’d have helped.

“We really targeted today’s game again and the lads had got their focus back. Last week was probably a tonic to drive on and represent the county with great heart and guts.”

Limerick’s defending was tenacious as they targeted Meath’s supply lines in the opening half. Seven times they turned over possession in the full-back line, with five of those counter-attacks resulting in points.

Brian Fanning was putting in a totemic performance man-marking Walsh. He produced three of those turnovers, which translated into two points for James Naughton.

The one time he was caught out by a high ball over his head on the half-hour, he was bailed out by Donal O’Sullivan’s save. Walsh sustained his injury in that incident.

Colm McSweeney also produced two big turnovers, including a crucial interception as Limerick were sliced open. Both were converted into points for Cian Sheehan and Cathal Downes. Limerick 0-10 to 0-6 ahead at half-time.

Walsh’s replacement Diarmuid Moriarty kicked two points as he and Morris led the second-half revival. The latter assisted both goals for Costello (44th minute) and Lenihan (60th), who dispatched his first touch to the net after Morris robbed Sheehan from a short kick-out. 2-10 to 0-14 now.

Davy Lyons had a first-touch goal chance at the other end and though he miscued over, it brought Limerick level.

A superb Morris curler edged Meath back ahead but 10 of their 13 wides arrived in the second half.

Donovan was directly involved in eight Limerick points (0-2 plus six assists) and his final effort transmits some desperately needed momentum to their survival bid.

Scorers for Limerick: J Naughton (0-6, 4 frees); C Downes, B Donovan (0-2 each); I Corbett, C Fahy, C Sheehan, H Bourke, A Enright, D Lyons, P Maher (0-1 each).

Scorers for Meath: M Costello (1-3, 0-2 frees); D Lenihan (1-0); J Morris (0-3); D Moriarty (0-2); R Jones, J Flynn, J O’Connor (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; B Fanning, M Donovan, S O’Dea; B Coleman, I Corbett, T McCarthy; C McSweeney, C Downes; C Fahy, J Naughton, C Sheehan; K Ryan, H Bourke, B Donovan.

Subs: P Maher for McCarthy (49), P Nash for Corbett (50 inj), A Enright for Ryan (55), G Brown for Coleman (58), D Lyons for Bourke (66).

MEATH: H Hogan; A O’Neill, M Flood, R Ryan; S McEntee, D Keogan, D O’Neill; R Jones, J Flynn; C O’Sullivan, J Scully, J O’Connor; J Morris, M Costello, S Walsh.

Subs: B Conlon for D O’Neill (h-t), D McGowan for Scully (h-t), D Moriarty for Walsh (h-t inj), D Lenihan for McEntee (59), A Lynch for O’Sullivan (70+2).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).