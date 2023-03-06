Kevin McStay: We should manage the end of the game better

Seven minutes left on the clock, three points up. Ryan O’Donoghue has just come on after Roscommon scored a goal. The Belmullet flyer races down the wing and is away. Two options; pass it to Tommy Conroy at the back post or fist it over.

What should he do?

“They’re brilliant chances when they end up in the net,” said Mayo boss Kevin McStay post-match. In the end it was not critical as they ran out two-point winners but on Saturday, Dublin had a similar opportunity with six minutes left and Ciaran Kilkenny elected to tap over and make the margin two. They ended up losing out by one.

McStay continued: “When they don’t, you’re going, ‘why didn’t he punch it over the bar?’ But we can’t be down there as coaches telling them that the move turned into a goal on Tuesday and then getting onto him saying, ‘why didn’t you fist it over on Sunday?’

“You have to empower people to read what’s in front of them. To me, at that moment, it was the right thing to do.”

Even still, their late collapse will require attention. They were still five up with five minutes left before Conor Cox came on to guarantee a nervy conclusion.

“We should manage that. They’re tasty when they have the ball in their hands though and the Cox goal was really good. Our work in that last quarter was quite good too, we were getting scores regularly enough – they never ran dry. I think we just felt we had it won maybe and let them back in.”

Many will wonder if this was shadowboxing before a Championship rematch in five weeks. There were plenty of late changes by both managers before throw-in. For Davy Burke, decisions like Colm Lavin’s chance in goals were pre-planned.

“You have to see your squad too. You can’t be preaching about lads training hard every day and not reward them so we had to reward lads today and I think, without knowing it, both teams came into it with the same mentality.”

The result means after three successive wins it is back-to-back losses for Roscommon with the All-Ireland champions next up. A reality check? Not in his book.

“Were we going to go seven from seven like? I think Kerry have two wins on the board. Who wins more than three or four games in this division? We’ve won three games, Mayo have won three games. We’ve three wins on the board,” he said.

“We’re going to go to Kerry and, in my mind, we’ve a 50-50 chance or a 60-40 chance and we’re going to go for the game.”