Jack Bryant goal crucial as Offaly claim vital win over Longford

Offaly 2-14 Longford 1-16

A goal from substitute Jack Byrant in the 55th minute proved to be crucial as Offaly all but secured their Division 3 status and left Longford still hanging on theirs with just two games remaining.

Longford were architects of their own downfall kicking 16 wides over the course of the game, compared to Offaly’s five. They went 22 minutes in the second half without a score while Offaly scored 1-4 without reply.

In a tight opening half the sides were level on six different occasions and went in at the break 1-9 apiece.

Longford opened the scoring with David McGivney firing over a free. The game then came to life in one minute when both sides scored a goal.

In the fourth minute Bernard Allen capitalised on a slip by Barry O’Farrell to fire to the net. Down the other end a kick-out by Ian Duffy fell nicely for Daniel Mimnagh who scored a fine goal.

The lead changed twice in the final minutes of the half. Another McGivney free gave Longford the edge approaching half-time but Allen fired over to leave the game evenly poised at the break.

Longford opened up a three point advantage in the 45th minute. Joseph Hagan, sub Oran Kenny and McGivney (free) all on target. The game changed in a matter of seconds in the 54th minute. Darren Gallagher with a pass to Dylan Farrell, he shot low but it went wide.

Offaly broke down the field and the ball ended up in the net through substitute Jack Bryant. Momentum was with the Faithful County and points from Allen and another sub Cian Farrell put them ahead by four in the 66th minute.

In the final minutes Longford staged a comeback but it came too late. Hagan cut the deficit to one in the third minute of stoppage time. Farrell was unlucky to hit his low shot wide seconds later as Longford fell to another disappointing defeat.

Scorers for Offaly: B Allen 1-3, J Byrant 1-0, N Dunne 0-3 (1f), A Sullivan, D Hyland (1f) 0-2 each, J Evans, P Cunningham, J McEvoy (m), C Farrell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Longford: D McGivney 0-6 (6f), D Mimnagh 1-0, J Hagan 0-3, D Farrell 0-2, M Quinn, D Reynolds, R Brady, O Kenny, K McGann 0-1 each.

Offaly: I Duffy; J Evans, D Hogan, D Dempsey; R Egan, P Cunningham, L Pearson; J McEvoy, C McNamee; N Dunne, R McNamee, C Donohoe; B Allen, A Sullivan, D Hyland.

Subs: J Maher for Evans and J Bryant for Dunne (49mins), B Carroll for McEvoy (57mins), C Farrell for McNamee (65mins), L Egan for Sullivan (67mins).

Longford: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O’Farrell; I O'Sullivan, M Quinn, R Moffett; D McGivney, D Gallagher; J Hagan, D Reynolds, D Mimnagh; R Brady, D Farrell , R Smyth.

Subs: O Kenny for Smyth (half-time), L Connerton for Brady (56mins), K McGann for Reynolds (65mins), F Sheridan for McGivney (67mins)

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).