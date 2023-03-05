Dessie: Meath clash now 'very big'

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell fully accepted the defeat in Derry on Saturday has opened the door for the chasing pack in the Division 2 promotion race.

Two points from the final two games against Meath in Navan and Louth in Croke Park should ensure Dublin make a swift return to the top flight.

However, Farrell knows the first defeat of the campaign puts an onus on them to return to winning ways, starting with the visit to Páirc Tailteann on Saturday week, their first visit there in 35 years.

"The next one against Meath becomes very big for us as well, in Navan,” he noted. “It’s a very competitive division. This will give some other teams a glimmer of hope obviously as well and there is a bit to be played out yet.”

Derry leader Rory Gallagher does not dare dream of Division 1 football just yet. Only a bizarre set of results will deny Derry returning to the top eight for the first time since 2015, but a point in either of their two remaining games against Clare and Cork will seal the deal.

Only then will he consider the prospect of more magical nights at a Celtic Park venue they had not graced in three years.

“After we beat Kildare, we needed three points out of six – do I care how it comes? No. We know now we need one, and we know now we need to go and deliver against Clare.

“Owenbeg is great, but we’d love to be playing every game here with 10 or 12,000. We played Leitrim here on a very, very dark day in 2020 when I questioned life,” he smiled.

“This is the arena you want, there’s no doubt about that.”

Gallagher underlined the importance of playing stronger teams like Dublin. “We’ve had everything our own way, we’ve played 18 or 19 league games since we came back from Covid and lost one. We’ve won them all pulling up, bar Galway, Roscommon and Dublin.

“Dublin are measured, they’ve been through every facet of the game, winning, losing, coming from behind, not playing well, we have to be like that. We turned it round from being a team that was exceptionally poor to a team that was very good. Today is not a defining moment, but it’s a nice day.”

After Jack McCaffrey was a late withdrawal from the panel, Farrell said he expects the two-week break should mean more players will be available for the short trip to Navan.