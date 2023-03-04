Cork clinch first Kerins Cup win but miss out on progress 

John Kerins Cup

Cork 1-10 Roscommon 0-12

A first victory for Cork in the John Kerins Cup (pre-season U20 football development league) at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today, but it was not enough to progress as Galway booked their place in the final following their narrow victory over Laois.

Roscommon travelled south at the top of this Group 1 table, and they had two chances at the death from frees - albeit from distance - to gain parity, but they failed to find the target.

This Round 3 clash was a closely fought battle all through, as the game moved from end to end.

Cork, who already drew with Laois and were beaten by Galway, couldn’t have asked for a better start when Peadar O’Rourke palmed the ball to the net after 30 seconds, the green flag arrived after a brisk move that also involved Oisin O’Sullivan, Conor Daly and Paddy O’Driscoll.

A brace from Roscommon’s target man Bobby Nugent (one free) narrowed the gap, while late replacement David Flanagan had to be alert to deny Daly on his own goal line.

Points on the bounce courtesy of Hugh O’Connor, Daly and Tom Cunningham put the hosts in a good position after 10 minutes, 1-3 to 0-2.

Roscommon took over for the second quarter.

A searing run by Colm Neary resulted in a third Nugent point. When Eoin Colleran (free) and Declan Kenny scored in quick succession, the gap was reduced to one.

Wing-back Senan Lambe could then have put his side in the ascendancy but he pulled his shot across the goal and wide. Free-taker Colleran, did however, put his team on level terms two minutes from half-time.

Cork, who had gone without a score for 24 minutes, edged ahead in the fourth minute of stoppage through a huge Oisin O’Sullivan free, 1-4 to 0-6.

The second-half was of similar pattern. Significantly though, the visitors would take the lead for the first time in the 39th minute through a well struck Conor Ryan ’45, 0-10 to 1-6.

The ’45 came as a result of a point-blank save by Cork ‘keeper Callum Dungan from Nugent.

Bobbie O’Dwyer’s charges responded well with Cunningham getting the scoring underway as they struck the next three points unanswered - two from the boot of Cunningham.

Despite conceding a free to Colleran in the 55th minute, Hugh O’Connor put the home side ahead, 1-10 to 0-11 with three minutes of regulation remaining.

Nugent’s sixth point left just one in it. However, neither Colleran nor Conor Ryan could give them a share of the spoils deep in stoppage.

Scorers for Cork: T Cunningham (0-4, 0-1 free), P O’Rourke (1-0), C Daly (0-3), H O’Connor (0-2), O O’Sullivan (0-1 free).

Scorers for Roscommon: B Nugent (0-6, 0-2 frees), E Colleran (0-3 frees), C Ryan (0-2, 0-1 45), D Kenny (0-1).

CORK: C Dungan (Carrigaline); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers, Capt), M Quirke (Ballinora); C Dodd (Canovee), T O’Mahony (Castlehaven), C Kenneally (Clonakilty); S Dore (Ballincollig), O O’Sullivan (Kilmeen); P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), H O’Connor (Newmarket), E de Burca (St Michael’s); P O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), C Daly (Clonakilty), T Cunningham (Kilshannig).

Subs: F Crowley (St Finbarr’s) for C Dodd (44), R Minihane (Castlehaven) for O O’Sullivan (48), J Gibson (Mayfield) for P O’Rourke (51), M McSweeney (Knocknagree) for E de Burca (56), N O’Keeffe (Carrigaline) for P O’Driscoll (60), D Collins (Aghada) for C Daly (62).

Roscommon: S Kelly (Clann na nGael); D Casey (Boyle), D Flanagan (Boyle), M Sugrue (St Brigid’s); C Neary (Strokestown), E Ward (Fuerty), S Lambe (Roscommon Gaels); O Cregg (Boyle, J-Capt), O O’Flaherty (Clann na nGael); J Tumulty (Padraig Pearses), D Kenny (Padraig Pearses), C Kelly (St Dominic’s); D O’Beirne (Shannon Gaels), E Colleran (Padraig Pearses, J-Capt), B Nugent (St Brigid’s).

Subs: T Lennon (Clann na nGael) for D Flanagan, C Ryan (Padraig Pearses) for O O’Flaherty (both half-time), R Hester (Western Gaels) for O Cregg (48 inj), R Heneghan (Michael Glaveys) for D Kenny (53), T Morris (St Aidan’s) for C Kelly (56), A McManus (Clann na nGael) for M Sugrue (61), E Kerins (Boyle) for C Neary (64).

Referee: Pádraig O’Sullivan (Kerry).