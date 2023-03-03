Both Clifford brothers start for Kerry in crucial league fixture away to Tyrone

The Kingdom travel to Healy Park in Omagh on Sunday afternoon.
Both Clifford brothers start for Kerry in crucial league fixture away to Tyrone

THY KINGDOM COME: Tyrone vs Kerry Tyrone's Ben McDonnell and David Clifford of Kerry scuffle on the ground Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 20:57
Andrew Horgan

Kerry have announced their starting 15 and substitutes ahead of their crucial league clash with Tyrone this weekend.

The Kingdom are set to take on Tyrone in Round 5 of the Allianz Football League Roinn 1 on Sunday with throw-in set for 12.45pm at Healy Park in Omagh.

The team is as follows.

KERRY: S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; S Okunbor, T Morley, P Murphy; J Barry, B D O'Sullivan; D Moynihan, S O'Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, D Roche.

Subs: S Murphy, P Warren, T Brosnan, M Burns, D O'Sullivan, D Casey, K Spillane, J O'Shea, G Horan, R Murphy, R Buckley.

