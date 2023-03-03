Mayo unchanged for top of league clash with Roscommon

Mayo Manager Kevin McStay sticks with the starting team which defeated Tyrone last weekend to play Roscommon in round five of the Allianz National league in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday at 2:45pm.

Jack Carney's impressive display last weekend earns him a starting spot again this weekend. He lines out in the half forward line with Jordan Flynn and Fionn McDonnagh either side of him. Aiden O'Shea, James Carr and Ryan O'Donoghue continue to make up the full forward line.