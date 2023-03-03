Mayo unchanged for top of league clash with Roscommon

Mayo Manager Kevin McStay sticks with the starting team which defeated Tyrone last weekend to play Roscommon in round five of the Allianz National league in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday at 2:45pm.
Jack Carney's impressive display last weekend earns him a starting spot again this weekend. He lines out in the half forward line with Jordan Flynn and Fionn McDonnagh either side of him. Aiden O'Shea, James Carr and Ryan O'Donoghue continue to make up the full forward line.
Man of the match Diarmuid O'Connor continues his partnership with Matthew Ruane at midfield.
Jack Coyne is retained again this weekend in place of Rory Brickenden with David McBrien and the in form Enda Hession making up the full back line. Stephen Coen continues to captain the side and is in the half back line alongside Conor Loftus and Donnacha McHugh.
The top of the table clash will be manned in the middle by Brendan Cawley from Kildare. The game will be live on TG4.
MAYO: C Reape, J Coyne, D McBrien, E Hession, S Coen (C), C Loftus, D McHugh, M Ruane, D O'Connor, F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn, A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue