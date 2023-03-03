Mayo unchanged for top of league clash with Roscommon

Kevin McStay picks the same starting side which defeated Tyrone last week for game against Connacht rivals Roscommon.
Mayo unchanged for top of league clash with Roscommon

UNCHANGED: Mayo are unchanged for their top of the table clash with Roscommon. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 18:21
Fiona Halligan

Mayo Manager Kevin McStay sticks with the starting team which defeated Tyrone last weekend to play Roscommon in round five of the Allianz National league in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday at 2:45pm.

Jack Carney's impressive display last weekend earns him a starting spot again this weekend. He lines out in the half forward line with Jordan Flynn and Fionn McDonnagh either side of him. Aiden O'Shea, James Carr and Ryan O'Donoghue continue to make up the full forward line. 

Man of the match Diarmuid O'Connor continues his partnership with Matthew Ruane at midfield. 

Jack Coyne is retained again this weekend in place of Rory Brickenden with David McBrien and the in form Enda Hession making up the full back line. Stephen Coen continues to captain the side and is in the half back line alongside Conor Loftus and Donnacha McHugh.

The top of the table clash will be manned in the middle by Brendan Cawley from Kildare. The game will be live on TG4.

MAYO: C Reape, J Coyne, D McBrien, E Hession, S Coen (C), C Loftus, D McHugh, M Ruane, D O'Connor, F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn, A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue

More in this section

Kyle Hayes is challenged by Cianan Fahy 26/2/2023 Limerick's Kyle Hayes accepts one match ban
General Views of St Conleth's Park Kildare GAA stadium redevelopment to commence at the end of the month
Donegal v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 League Learnings: Can Kerry find a marker to release O'Sullivan?

Blow to Wexford as Liam Ryan to miss final two league games

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd