Cork v Clare: who'll show their second-best team in Munster?

Going into what proved to be Ciarán Sheehan’s last game for his county, Cork headed to Ennis with one primary goal in mind: simply win the game. Didn’t matter in that peculiar summer of 2021 with its truncated league stretching into June that Cork would have to beat the home side by at least three points to ensure a promotion semi-final spot; a one-point victory would be hard enough to attain in Cusack Park without worrying about various calculations and permutations.

As it transpired, Cork, despite losing Sheehan to injury after only 20 minutes, did get their win but Clare ended up being the day’s true winners. Although a late effort from John O’Rourke saw to it that Cork shot an impressive 22 points, Clare had racked up 1-18 of their own. With Kildare having easily disposed of Laois in Portlaoise, it left Cork losing out on a promotion play-off on scoring difference.

Gary Brennan was one of the hundred or so people allowed into a sun-drenched Cusack Park that day; although he had played his last game for his county the previous November in an empty Semple Stadium against eventual Munster champions Tipperary, he’d gained entry by virtue of working as TG4’s co-commentator for the game. To him that Cork viewed any kind of win against Clare as progress was an even greater measure of Clare’s.

“In previous years if you had been told it would be a dry warm day and an open high-scoring game between the two counties, Cork would have been delighted. But now you had Clare able to match them virtually score-for-score in a shootout. Okay, they lost it by a point but they still got the result that they needed. It showed how much harder Clare were to beat, that Cork were having to think about us more than they would have had to before.”

Sheehan can vouch for that. In 2012 he was man of the match when the counties met in the Munster final, just as he scored four points from play as well when the counties encountered one another in championship the previous year. Cork won both those games by a combined 27 points. Which was hardly surprising; in those years Cork won three consecutive Division One titles while Clare were mired in Division Four.

“I remember the team being full of confidence going into that Munster final in the Gaelic Grounds in 2012, not worrying about the outcome, just going out to get the performance,” he says.

“We in no way took Clare for granted. There was a thing with our team not to underestimate anyone as too many lads had been burned or really tested by the likes of Limerick. We knew Clare had some fine footballers. [Sheehan’s Éire Óg clubmate Daniel] Goulding often says Gordon Kelly was the toughest player to ever mark him. They had a few dangerous forwards in the likes of [David] Tubridy and the late Michael O’Shea from Kilkee while they had a strong presence in the middle with Gary Brennan.

“But we were probably playing even better football than we did in 2010 on our way to the All-Ireland. We’d the likes of Paddy Kelly; real ballers, real heads-up footballers. So we probably knew that if we moved the ball at pace instead of getting into a scrap with them we’d be okay.”

Brennan manfully held up his own end that day, kicking two points from midfield, and a year later would pounce for a goal when the sides met in Ennis. Each time though Clare were easily swept aside. There was no rivalry to speak of, only a relationship, with Clare very much the subservient partner.

“I would have been still fairly young and ambitious and possibly somewhat naïve back then so I would never say I feared any opponent. But you could sense within our group there was a huge respect towards Cork and Kerry, bordering on almost deference.” The autumn of 2013, in hindsight, would prove to be a watershed for both counties. Sheehan moved Down Under to the AFL while a splurge of senior players retired or were retired. In Clare, meanwhile, Colm Collins took over, with one of his first of many shrewd decisions being to snap up one of those Cork retirees, Paudie Kissane, as his coach.

“Paudie would have given us a greater insight into how a high performance setup and a top team like Cork would have thought and operated,” says Brennan. “Myself and David [Tubridy] would have experienced it a bit ourselves playing with the likes of [Graham] Canty, Paudie and Noel O’Leary with Munster in the interprovincials. I distinctly remember Canty’s influence around the halfback line, just the aura he had and the way he communicated, making sure that us midfielders weren’t let go up the field unless he was happy for us to go.

“I think when the likes of him all moved on they found it very hard to replace them. To be fair any team would have. They were massive men, massive characters.”

Not that there was an instant change in the Cork-Clare hierarchy; in 2015, the one season of the entire Collins era where Clare regressed more than they progressed or consolidated, an understrength Clare team were beaten in Páirc Uí Rinn by a dozen points in the Munster championship.

The following season though represented another critical juncture. In 2016 Cork were relegated to Division Two while Clare were promoted to it, while also making it to the last eight of the All-Ireland series.

“There were a few times around then where we should have beaten them in the McGrath Cup and didn’t but there was a definite sense that we were beginning to realistically compete with them. The turning point was beating them in the league in the [Cusack] Park [in 2017]. I wasn’t even there, I was tied up with Ballyea preparing for the All-Ireland, but after that there was a real belief in Clare that these games were now winnable. After that Cork weren’t treated different to any other opponent. We’d just focus on ourselves rather than what they were doing. I think that’s why we started beating them.”

Cork would change managers but the song would remain the same: Clare kept beating them. In 2018, Ronan McCarthy’s first year after taking over from Peadar Healy, Clare beat them in Páirc Uí Rinn by three points. In 2019 the winning margin in Ennis was three goals. By the time they faced off at the same venue in 2021, Sheehan was back from Australia and could instantly see how Clare were a different animal than the one he encountered as a 21-year-old back in 2012.

“The biggest thing for me was how organised and structured and united they were. And loud. There was a lot of shouting, finger-pointing, ‘You Go Here’, strong body language. There was a presence, an edge about them. After I went off injured I suppose I went a bit introverted, thinking of when I could get a scan and all those kind of practical things, but what do I remember from watching the game on the bench was how noisy it was. With Covid there was hardly anyone there but the Clare subs were really animated throughout that game. With Colm over them, that wasn’t by accident I’d say.

“If you look at the two counties, Clare have had great continuity with Colm there all the time whereas we haven’t. There’s been so many changes in terms of players, managers, coaches, even strength and conditioning coaches. When the likes of Canty and all those guys left you had this huge hole to fill and a new culture to create and that was very hard to get when you had this constant turnover of personnel.” Now it’s John Cleary at the helm, bidding this weekend to do something neither of his three predecessors managed – beat Clare at the first time of asking (Keith Ricken could only manage a draw at home last year when the sides met in Páirc Uí Chaoimh). Sheehan, who is a backroom member of the Cork U20s, knows from when Cleary managed in the same grade what a shrewd operator he is.

“He has a very good footballing mind. Can see things very quickly. He’d have been a key advisor to Conor Counihan during Conor’s time. And another thing I like about John is that you never get too much from him. He keeps most things under the hood. You wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of John. He doesn’t have much time for guys that are there just for a good time. If he sees something he doesn’t like he’ll come after you.”

Ciarán Sheehan, Cork, tries to evade Graham Kelly of Clare during the 2012 Munster final. Picture: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Brennan likewise has a sense that Cork have the right man over them pointing them in the right direction. “I am more concerned about Cork than I have been in a long time. They’re getting a bit of the swagger back that I would have seen in the teams that we took hammerings from. That [2019] team that won the U20 All Ireland with almost an abandonment are coming through now. There’s an aggression in them. Daniel O’Mahony at full back doesn’t seem to relent. Colm O’Callaghan is giving them a major option to win clean primary ball around the middle and disrupt opposing kickouts. Just as a unit they really look like they’re on the rise and know what they’re doing.” What makes tomorrow in Ennis all the more intriguing is that he senses Clare are getting better too; just a couple of their results haven’t reflected it.

“I think our skill levels have improved this year. We’ve more guys willing to kick it more, even switching the play from side to side. We’re not as reliant on the running game. I would have been always saying to [brother] Cillian to kick it more and this season he’s doing it. The last day in Croke Park against Dublin he would have kicked from midfield with his other foot to get them across the pitch quicker when before he might have taken two solos and a handpass.

“And some of the points kicked that night from the likes of Gavin Cooney, Emmett McMahon, Eoin Cleary were of the highest quality. With Keelan [Sexton] to come back, you have four recognised scorers. We wouldn’t have often had that before. The base skill level for being a Clare player is much higher than when I would have joined.”

There’s a strong case that Clare have been the second-best team in Munster for at least half of the past eight seasons. And yet for all that, making it to the province’s biggest stage has eluded Collins while Limerick and most spectacularly Tipperary have appeared on it. Brennan had little interest in the dubious honour of being the second-best team in the province, just as he has little time for hearing Clare were unlucky to be drawn against Kerry in five of his last seven seasons. “I always had the attitude that we were going to have to beat them to win a Munster championship whether it was the semi-final or final that we met them. So the draw never bothered me. But not getting back to another Munster final did.”

This year Kerry are on the other side of the draw. For the first time since 2015 Clare are pitted against Cork in championship. But before all that there’s the league. A kind of championship in itself with the year and format that’s now in it. Just as Clare will have to go through Cork to finally reach a Munster final, for Cork to finally get out of Division Two they’ll likely have to overcome that most Division Two of teams: Clare.

Get out of Ennis with another one-point win tomorrow and there’ll be no mixed emotions, only pure satisfaction.