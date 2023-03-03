League Learnings: Can Kerry find a marker to release O'Sullivan?

Ninety-nine days ago, intercounty teams were officially allowed to return to collective training. Since then, there has been plenty of scheming and conditioning, a flurry of preseason games including a fit of cancellations, squads cut down, new prospects beefed up and four rounds of the league. At this point we should hope a little truth is starting to emerge from all of that.

Here are eight observations from the latest two rounds.

Donegal’s leader

In the 2021 Ulster quarter-final, Derry had Donegal on the ropes in Ballybofey. Michael Murphy did not start due to a hamstring injury. Memorably, Patrick McBrearty was tied up by Chrissy McKaigue until his last hurrah decided the tie. Before that, they were three down heading for half-time when a superb Michael Langan brace cut the margin to just one.

On Sunday, Donegal were once again without those two talismans. Murphy has bid farewell, McBrearty requires hamstring surgery. Langan stood up and took on the burden.

In the first half against Galway, Donegal had seven scores. Langan assisted two, delivered the long pass that Hugh McFadden broke for Jamie Brennan’s score, pressurised another long ball forcing John Daly’s throw for the penalty and kicked a terrific point of his own. It was the wing-forward who gave a pass inside and created space with his run in a move that led to Jason McGee’s late equaliser. He was a significant factor in Donegal’s ability to win all four long kickouts and steal six of Galway’s. Langan did kick a wide in the first half to end an attack that started with his mark from a Connor Gleeson restart.

Before half-time the Naomh Micheál man was booked for a push on Paul Conroy. He carried that fight all day long.

Galway’s deserved recall

The return of Peter Cooke and Ian Burke has overshadowed another heartening recall in Padraic Joyce’s squad. In 2020, midfielder John Maher made his Galway debut under Joyce. In that league encounter with rivals Mayo, Galway were annihilated and ran out 15-point losers. Maher was taken off at half-time and did not play for Galway for the rest of 2020 or at all in 2021 and 2022.

Ahead of last year’s club campaign, two-time All-Ireland winner John O’Mahony took over Salthill-Knocknacarra. He eventually led them to their first county final in six years. O’Mahony told his former player Joyce that Maher had said to him from the off he wanted to invest in his football, have a good club season and get recalled to the senior panel.

Maher came on for his second league game of 2023 at O'Donnell Park. A week previous he made his competitive return and Joyce was sure to single him out for praise post-match.

“John Maher came on at the end there and won a vital ball in front of the goals. It is nice to see subs come on and make an impact.”

O’Sullivan all over

Kerry's Eye Sports Editor Sylvester Hennessy highlighted on Twitter after last Saturday’s game in Tralee that Tom O’Sullivan had a remarkable 50 possessions.

Dig into those numbers and it makes for interesting reading. O’Sullivan had 16 kickpasses with 100% accuracy, although clubmate Barry Dan O’Sullivan will hardly thank him for a risky crossfield ball as they looked to close out the tie. Even still, from the resulting free O’Sullivan went long to assist Donal O’Sullivan’s fisted effort. The corner-back did have two shots. One dropped short; the other went wide.

If Jack O’Connor manages to find another designated man-marker, O’Sullivan’s attacking prowess can fully flourish this summer.

Clare’s lack of closing

What is worse than leading by six with 20 minutes remaining only to lose by one? Doing it twice.

Clare were up 1-12 to 0-9 in the 50th minute against Dublin last Sunday but failed to score again. The week previous they led 0-14 to 0-8 after 47 minutes and only scored once more before the final whistle to also lose by one.

The real killer for Colm Collins side is that they did so much right down the home straight. Despite Dublin’s press, their kickout continued to function. With five different attacks they worked the ball inside Dublin’s 45. Twice they carried into contact and were turned over in the tackle. Once a quick free to the edge of the D was intercepted. An attack along the endline ended with a handpass back that failed to find a man. A shot from 35 metres floated high and fell short with James McCarthy able to break it down.

Clare are an exceptionally well-coached team. Improved conversion and more composure in the final quarter will soon see them take another step forward.

Great goal-getters

Per the great @GAA_stats account, Meath were the first team in 15 years to score more than seven goals in their first two games of the NFL. Offaly scored eight in 2008. Remarkably, they went on to score 18 goals on their way to the Division 4 title. Cork could come close if they maintain their green flag rate of 2.5 per game. Meath are at 2.25 after four rounds. Leitrim are just behind with an average of 2 per game.

How did Offaly’s 2008 goalscoring translate in championship? Their opening Leinster fixture was a 2-11 to 1-8 defeat against Westmeath. They were then pitted against Down in the qualifiers, going down 2-10 to 5-19.

AFL’s loss is Fermanagh’s gain

In 2020 four Irish players were picked to travel to Melbourne for a trip around several AFL clubs. It was then cancelled due to the pandemic. One of them was Mayo’s Oisín Mullin, who eventually joined Geelong. The Cats were also interested in another of the four, Fermanagh’s Ultan Kelm.

In 2021, West Australia AFL side Fremantle announced they had signed Kelm as a rookie for the upcoming season. It subsequently emerged his arrival would be delayed for a year due to a hip injury. There was no update at the end of 2022, so Kelm is still playing football for his county.

How they have benefited. The Erne Gaels club man is one of the most impressive players of 2023. His tally stands at 1-6 so far. It was his excellent pass that opened the door for Conor McGee’s goal during the Down victory.

The return of the Cullen twins, Che and Lee, Kelm staying around and the development of athletic prospects like Darragh McGurn means Kieran Donnelly now has heaps of pace and power.

High foul counts

After several controversial referee decisions in week three, everyone was on high alert to see how the following rounds of fixtures would go. A noticeable feature of Saturday’s televised matches was the high number of fouls.

In Mayo’s win over Tyrone there was 39 frees with six yellows and one black card. Kerry versus Armagh totalled 39 frees. There were several yellow cards although most were nothing to do with the football. David Clifford and Aaron McKay earned cautions for an off-the-ball tangle and Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney also went into the notebook. Adrian Spillane and Jack Barry were both shown yellow cards for hits on Ethan Rafferty.

However, what about tactical or consistent fouling?

“Kerry have turned the ball over. Here they come with Tony Brosnan,” said RTÉ commentator Darragh Maloney midway through the second half. “How quickly can they get forward? Brosnan goes down. Callum Cummiskey took one for the team there, he knew they were a bit short at the back and had to give away the free.”

Such attacking opportunities are crucial in a game like that. All teams will do what it takes to win but spectators lose out when the denial of those opportunities is not sufficiently punished. The problem is referees are lambasted if they try and tackle the issue.

Tailteann Cup does not need non-triers

Kildare’s clash with Louth this Sunday is a blockbuster fixture for several reasons. Some counties have no chance of winning the Sam Maguire yet they would consider it a travesty if they slide down into the Tailteann Cup. If that happens, will they buy into it?

For the sake of the competition, here’s hoping. The second-tier championship is a round-robin for 2023. It needs real commitment to fulfil that format.