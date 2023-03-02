Limerick's Kyle Hayes accepts one match ban

Kyle Hayes has accepted a one-match ban and will miss Limerick’s penultimate Allianz Division 1, Group A match against Westmeath on Sunday week.

The three-time All-Star and former young hurler of the year was proposed a sanction for catching Galway forward Brian Concannon’s helmet late in the second half of last Sunday’s win over Galway in Salthill.

The 25-year-old incurred the suspension for a Category III (ii) infraction: “Striking or attempting to strike with a hurley, with minimal force.” Hayes flies out with the rest of the Limerick panel to Portugal on Friday for a training camp. They return late next week before the game in Mullingar.

Tipperary are making the short trip to Kerry where Limerick went prior to last year’s championship, while Waterford are also expected to head to warmer climes this month.

The counties are understood to have received permission from Croke Park to go ahead with the camps. According to the GAA's Rule 6.45, “Collective Training for all Senior Inter-County Team Panels which involves an overnight stay is not permitted unless written permission has been given in advance by the Central Competitions Control Committee.”

Meanwhile, the death has occurred of former Cork goalkeeper and St Finbarrs star Bertie O’Brien.

The 72-year-old dual player won eight senior county championship medals, six provincial club triumphs and four All-Ireland titles.

O’Brien claimed an All-Ireland minor football medal in 1969 and five years later won a county-provincial-All-Ireland treble with The Barrs’ hurlers. He and the club’s hurlers completed the three-in-a-row in 1982 when he also won a senior football medal.