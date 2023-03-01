Dublin, Mayo and Kerry stars set for AFLW moves as hectic signing period looms

There is considerable interest amongst Australian clubs in several Irish stars
Dublin, Mayo and Kerry stars set for AFLW moves as hectic signing period looms

Paris McCarthy of Kerry   Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 13:43
Maurice Brosnan

Kerry’s Paris McCarthy, Mayo’s Dayna Finn and Dublin’s Jennifer Dunne are all set to join the AFLW for the upcoming season as the league prepares for another hectic signing period.

In a bid to help the four expansion sides who recently joined the league, the AFL introduced a unique Priority Signing Period which starts Wednesday with the usual Trade and Sign Period to kick off later in the month. Given the significant player movement expected, there is considerable interest in new Irish recruits as well as existing players.

The Irish Examiner understands Kerry’s Paris McCarthy, who played in last year’s All-Ireland final and is on a basketball scholarship at East Tennessee State University, is on the verge of joining one of the expansion sides, Sydney Swans. Last year was the first campaign of senior football for the Castleisland Desmonds star who kicked a point against Meath in Croke Park last July.

There is also considerable interest amongst Australian clubs in Mayo’s Dayna Finn and Dublin footballer Jennifer Dunne. Finn is another dual-star and currently plays basketball for Trinity Meteors and Ireland. She started at full-back for Mayo in the 2021 semi-final against Dublin but was not part of the championship panel last year. Both of her parents, John and Bernie, have represented Mayo previously.

It is understood 2020 All-Star Dunne, Finn and McCarthy are all working with AFL talent ID and skills coach Mike Currane, of the AFLW_Ireland social media page, in preparation for a move.

Separately, Tipperary’s Aishling Moloney has held discussions with several outfits including Geelong and Brisbane about the prospect of moving Down Under.

A host of Irish players have joined VFLW (second-tier) clubs in recent weeks including Dublin camogie player Ali Twomey and Laois’s Joyce Dunne. This is increasingly becoming an avenue to earn an AFLW contract. West Coast Eagles signed Amy Mulholland while Essendon signed Joanne Doonan and Megan Ryan after they impressed at that level.

Meanwhile within Australia, Down’s Clara Fitzpatrick is closing in on a switch to Gold Coast Suns. Fitzpatrick was a mainstay of the St Kilda defence last year.

The PSP closes on March 8 with the Trade period running from March 10-20.

Elsewhere, Collingwood have confirmed Sarah Rowe’s football commitments won't impact her upcoming AFLW season. It was announced last week the Mayo star had signed for Bohemians ahead of the new SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division season in what was speculated to be a final attempt to make Ireland’s World Cup squad.

"Collingwood supports Sarah’s decision to return to Ireland for this opportunity and will remain in constant contact with her throughout this time," said women's football boss Jess Burger.

"We understand that soccer is a passion of Sarah's and that this is a great opportunity for her.

"Sarah remains committed to her growth and development in our AFLW program and both Sarah and her management will continue to work closely with Collingwood to manage her individual program whilst she's away.

"We wish her all the best for her time with the Bohemian Football Club and look forward to her re-joining our program for the 2023 AFLW season."

More in this section

Donegal v Cavan - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Donegal GAA 'reluctantly' accept Lacey resignation
Mayo v Tyrone - Allianz Football League Division 1 Evans: McStay's Rossie reign should 'still sit very well'
Waterford v Tipperary - Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Round 2 'What do you want, a hug and a kiss?' - 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer wasn't expecting call from Tipp boss Cahill
<p>RUMOUR MILL: Mayo manager James Horan, right, with selector Ciarán McDonald before the FBD League Semi-Final match between Mayo and Galway at Elverys MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

James Horan: I couldn’t spend all my time as manager quashing false Mayo rumours

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd