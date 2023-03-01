Taking stock: How things stand in the Allianz Football ad Hurling Leagues

"Home advantage is called that for a good reason,” said Kevin McStay during his time as Roscommon manager.

While just four home teams were victorious across the first eight Division 1 fixtures, in Rounds 3 and 4, the county on their own patch won seven out of eight times, the other time Donegal drawing with Galway. In total, top-flight home teams this season have won almost 69% of games, higher than last year’s 57.14% total for the round stages.

In the lower groups, the figures aren’t as handsome. In Division 2, 50% of games have been claimed by the home team (36% in 2022), 56% in Division 3 (29% in ‘22) and 44% in Division 4 (46% in ‘22).

In hurling’s Division 1, just 39% of home teams have been victorious this year in contrast to last season’s 53% total.

Something to chew on as the leagues crossed their halfway point last weekend and a good time to check up on the status of the divisions across the codes.

Football

Division 1: A draw between Roscommon and Mayo combined with a defeat for Tyrone to Kerry in Omagh would rule out the 2021 All-Ireland champions’ chances of reaching a final. Seven points for Mayo and Roscommon, both currently on six, would all but secure the top-flight status for 2024 and Sam Maguire Cup entry possibly as third seeds minimum.

Division 2: The winner of the Derry-Dublin game in Celtic Park on Saturday will be all but promoted and their elevation could be confirmed on Sunday depending on other results. Lose to Meath in TUS Gaelic Grounds and Limerick’s hopes of staying up all but evaporate. At this stage, it appears six points may not be enough to secure safety.

Division 3: Table toppers Cavan will do themselves a major favour in the promotion race by beating fellow challengers Down. Already qualified for the Sam Maguire Cup as 2022 Tailteann Cup winners, Westmeath - if they don’t reach the final - could deny the Division 3 champions a place in that championship at least via their league standing. Winless Longford and Tipperary’s plight doesn’t look like it’s going to right itself in the short term.

Division 4: With six teams within three points of each other, plenty is up for grabs although Laois at least should hit the 10-point mark with two of their remaining three games against cellar dwellers Waterford and London.

Hurling

Division 1, Group A: Beat Galway in Ennis the weekend after next and Clare’s final round clash with Cork in Cusack Park could be a de facto league quarter-final. Both teams and Limerick seem to be vying for the two semi-final spots with Galway and Wexford (on 2 pts) looking like they've left themselves too much to do. Westmeath look to be resigned to contesting a relegation play-off.

Division 1, Group B: Two points from their remaining round games against Waterford and Antrim should give Tipperary a semi-final berth. The Déise’s final round clash with Kilkenny is likely to be a battle for a last-four place, although Dublin aren’t out of the reckoning yet. Antim and Laois meet on Sunday week to effectively decide who avoids the relegation final.

Division 2A: Kerry’s last-gasp loss to Offaly means they have to beat Kildare in Newbridge on Sunday week to stay in the hunt for a promotion final. The Leinster sides face off in the final round. Down and Derry’s meeting should decide who drops from the division.

Division 2B: Beat Tyrone and Wicklow respectively in the next round and Meath and Donegal will contest the final. Were those results to transpire, Tyrone and Wicklow would be drawn into a battle with one of London and Sligo to avoid the relegation play-off.

Division 3A: Monaghan are looking sharp with the full complement of points. Mayo face a task to avoid demotion.

Division 3B: Top two, Leitrim and Cavan, face off the next day and Longford could take advantage of Cavan having had an extra game played.