Donegal GAA 'reluctantly' accept Lacey resignation

Donegal GAA have “reluctantly” accepted the resignation of academy head coach and four-time All-Star defender Karl Lacey “having exhausted all avenues of mediation”.

In an email to clubs on Tuesday on behalf of Donegal’s management committee, county secretary Declan Martin explained their differences with 2012 All-Ireland SFC winner Lacey could not be mended.

Having started in the role two years ago, the Four Masters man stepped away from it at the start of February claiming that he and his team “have not been supported in continuing to impact our young players by giving them the opportunity to grow and develop through the positive learning environments you all created every single day.”

His resignation was followed by several under-age coaches excluding the current U20 and U17 management teams.

Part of the email issued by Martin read: “Time and again we have learned that on field success, particularly with underage, must have proper controls that are transparent for everybody. As the on field successes of the academy grew so too did the distance in position of the county board and the head of academy on the arrangements.

“Good control should not interfere with or hinder success, it should provide a sound base to allow it to grow and flourish. Donegal GAA are not only bound by, but fully endorse GAA governance standards.”

Explaining the executive were not happy with arrangements in the football academy, Martin continued: “Donegal management committee approached the head of academy on a number of occasions to try and resolve the matters, but without success.

“Relations came to a critical point when the head of the academy decided to offer his resignation. This was followed a week later by a statement by the coaches. Donegal management greatly regrets not only the damage that this has caused to GAA within the county but particularly to the damage and concern it has caused our young players and families who were involved in the academy.”

Martin confirmed new governance arrangements will be presented to the county committee for approval.

He concluded the email by applauding Lacey.

“We thank Karl Lacey for his outstanding and exemplary efforts, as a strong role model for all that is good in our game. We acknowledge this has been a difficult time for all concerned. The GAA in Donegal should be in a place where excellence is the standard and that we all play our part in ensuring this happens. We wish to be clear that any former Academy coach will be welcomed to participate. We wish Karl every success in his future."