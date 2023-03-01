Evans: McStay's Rossie reign should 'still sit very well'

Roscommon should be able to look back on Kevin McStay’s time in charge with fondness, says his predecessor John Evans.

After Evans guided Roscommon from Division 3 to 1 in the space of two seasons, McStay in 2017 led the county to their first Connacht SFC title in seven years.

As McStay returns to Dr Hyde Park in charge of his native Mayo in a top-of-the-table Division 1 game on Sunday, his presence is one reason why the neighbours’ rivalry has heightened.

Evans’ selector Gay Sheerin infamously hit out at McStay on local radio in February 2017 following an eight-point league defeat to Mayo in Castlebar. "It's wrong and it shouldn't happen – and I'm laying the blame at Kevin McStay's door,” said Sheerin of some senior players not committing that year.

“When you look down on the sideline and you don't see a Roscommon person there.... if there was a Roscommon person, there a lot of those players wouldn't have walked.”

The pair later ironed out their differences and Evans now says the row was more down to “a personality clash” than anything else. Besides, McStay brought the Nestor Cup to the county five months later, all the while paying hotels and gym memberships out of his own pocket.

“He had a few ups and downs with Fergal O’Donnell initially and the partnership probably didn’t work out because you need one person in command. In charge on his own, Roscommon held their own and won a Connacht championship and that was a real success because that bunch of players were largely young and there was a crop who were moving on at the same time.

“I brought them through the leagues, trying out new systems and enjoyed my time there thoroughly. Kevin then came along with a different angle and winning a provincial title is something that should still sit very well in Roscommon.”

In his 2019 autobiography, “The Pressure Game”, McStay revealed how he covered the cost of accommodation when the county board’s credit card was unable to do so before being recompensed later.

Evans recalls how tight money was for Roscommon. “There was no doubt about it we were working off a meagre budget and the one Kevin had was a much bigger one. Club Rossie, a great supporters club, was only in its infancy under David O’Connor in my time and over the years they have provided a back-up to the teams.”

The Killorglin man recognises the new manager bounce being alive and well in both counties.

“Davy Burke has added a freshness to it and they’re playing with a bit of flair. Whether that holds up in the championship is another thing but Davy said he didn’t want any more of the yoyoing between the divisions and they’re on course to do that.

“Kevin has brought the same freshness to Mayo and there’s excitement to their football with the goals they are scoring but again can they sustain that type of play into the championship is the question. I would just hope their defence will hold up.”

It’s Evan’s belief neither team are showing their full hand right now.

“The management teams are too good not to have second plans, which I don’t think they have unveiled much of just yet. Mayo’s group are too serious not to have a strategy to go defensive when they have to like Kerry did against Armagh the last day.

“Oisín Mullin going to Australia and Lee Keegan retiring, mother of God, you would have said, ‘That’s Mayo done for two years’. But then they came roaring back. I just have a feeling there’s a lot more to both teams than the expansive play they have been showing so far.”