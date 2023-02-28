'Devalued' League needs to be tweaked, says Sheedy

Liam Sheedy believes the proximity of the league to the provincial championships has depreciated the value of a Division 1 title.

The two-time All-Ireland SHC winning manager was the last man to guide Tipperary to a league crown in 2008 and claims Liam Cahill’s current crop are “transforming more than transitioning” as they sit atop Division 1, Group B with a 100% record after three rounds.

However, the Portroe man, who appears on TG4’s Laochra Gael on Thursday, doesn’t consider a league crown as much of a carrot for counties because of the two-week turnaround from the final to the championship start on the weekend of April 22/23.

“When we won the league, you were going off on a camp after we won in 2008. We had that time, we had a lovely lead in for a build-up, went back and played a club match or two. It’s completely different now.

“Ultimately, if you can win the league and come in the top three in the championship then fine, but I suppose Waterford in some ways sent a warning last year. They were just incredible in the league but ended up not coming in the first three in Munster.

“Ultimately, you have to get to the knockout stages, so it’s not easy for managers now. I know they are trying to give their players a chance, trying to get their team developed but for every team the one date they have in their calendar is the first round of the championship.

“So, I think it (league) is slightly devalued and I think they need to create some small bit of a window. There is a free weekend next weekend and there was a free one already, so maybe if they killed one of those and give more time between league and championship, that probably would be the preference for managers.”

Sheedy is liking what he’s seeing from his native county thus far. He points out there hadn’t been great expectations placed on Cahill this year but remarks they have coped well thus far with their litany of injuries.

“I’d always be of the view in Tipperary, if we get our act together and are going well, we can generally put 15 really good players on the pitch and have five more to come on. So, I do think we’re not shy of having hurlers. It’s just about getting that formulation right.

“It just looks like a group there’s a lot of harmony in right now. Watching their body language on the field, how hard they are working for each other – they’ve passed all the tests that have been put in front of them.”

That’s not to say he isn’t worried about some of the players currently unavailable. “Cathal Barrett (shoulder) is touch and go. I'd dread to think that we'd have a championship full-back line that wouldn't have Cathal Barrett in it. I think he's one of the best corner-backs in the country and they're hard to find.”

To get out of Munster and beyond the All-Ireland quarter-finals for the first time since pre-Covid will be an objective. Sheedy recalls how Tipperary’s defence of their 2019 All-Ireland title was affected by the pandemic, particularly when they were on their training trip to Spain in March 2020 as the lockdown restrictions were being announced here.

That time spent in that camp was all for nothing as Tipperary didn’t play again until November 1.

“The optics of us being away when this was happening was not good,” he admits. “I wouldn't mind but we'd trained really well, and thought we were really setting ourselves up. Obviously, what came afterwards was so tough on everyone.”

If there is one thing Sheedy rues during his spells in charge of the team, it’s not getting the opportunity to bring the team back to Croke Park post-2019.

“2020 was difficult. It never really happened for us. We got knocked out in the quarter-final. If I had a regret, I'd love to have got that team back to Croke Park in '20 or '21. We had created a special connection with that pitch. In '09, we got in there and performed but came up short. I think we learned a lot from our defeat up there in 2008. Ever since then, I felt that when we went to Croke Park, we were able to peak and get a performance.”

At the outset of his first stint as Tipperary senior manager, Sheedy recalls going to meet Jack O’Connor for advice. Like him, the current Kerry manager had come into a hefty position without a major playing pedigree.

“I suppose I didn’t have an illustrious playing career and Jack made time for me and we spent a few hours down in Cahirsiveen and it got me up and running. I just said, ‘If I’m going to do it, I’m going to have to back myself.’”

* Liam Sheedy – Laochra Gael will be televised on TG4 at 9.30pm this Thursday.