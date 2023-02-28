Hanniffy explains decision to dismiss Patrician Academy appeal

The lack of an objection to a Munster post-primary schools football game last month was a key factor in a case against the result of the game not being successful.

Mallow’s Patrician Academy had claimed to the Disputes Resolution Authority on February 10 that the referee had awarded them an additional-time winning goal in their provincial senior B semi-final against The Abbey School in Kilmallock on January 28 and he then blew for full-time.

However, it was explained the match official then disallowed the score after speaking to his umpires who did not signal a goal due to a square ball. He restarted the game with a free out for The Abbey and whistled again for full-time with the final scoreline reading 1-12 to 2-8 in the Tipperary town school’s favour.

Patrician Academy had requested an interim relief and The Abbey’s Munster final against Mitchelstown CBS due to take place a day later on February 11 not go ahead pending the outcome of a full DRA hearing.

In the virtual hearing, DRA secretary, former Offaly hurler and barrister Rory Hanniffy, dismissed Patrician Academy’s argument that they needed the referee’s report to lodge an objection. “At the heart of this matter, the Claimant (Patrician Academy) takes issue with the awarding of the index game on the basis that the score recorded by the referee was incorrect. It is noteworthy that the Official Guide provides a mechanism for objecting to the awarding of a fixture, that being the Objection procedure provided in rule 7.10.”

Hanniffy continued: “While there is some dispute between the parties as to whether the CCC (Munster competitions control committee) refused to provide the referee’s report, I am of the view that the Claimant was well aware on the day of the game that the Interested Party (Abbey) had been deemed the winner of the game and that the disputed goal had not been allowed.

“The Claimant was also seized of the knowledge that the referee had blown the whistle to conclude the game. Therefore, I do not accept the Claimant required the referee’s report in order to submit an objection.”

Without an objection, Hanniffy accepted the CCC could only act based on the referee’s report which stated The Abbey School won the game. The disputed result came six days after the controversial end to the All-Ireland senior club football final between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen.

Abbey School principal John Kiely, Limerick senior hurling manager, made a submission on behalf of the school. His former county team-mate Pat Heffernan, a teacher at Patrician Academy College, provided a submission for the Mallow college.

Abbey School beat Mitchelstown CBS in the provincial decider and in the All-Ireland semi-final in Tuam last Saturday defeated St Attracta’s Community School of Tubbercurry on penalties. They face St Joseph’s Grammar School, Donaghmore for the Paddy Drummond Cup on Saturday, March 11.