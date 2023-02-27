Allianz Football League Show: Which is easier to fix, your attitude or your tactics?

Eamon McGee, James Horan and Maurice Brosnan review the Allianz Football League weekend with Paul Rouse.
Allianz Football League Show: Which is easier to fix, your attitude or your tactics?

Allianz Football League Podcast. Eamon McGee, James Horan, Paul Rouse and Maurice Brosnan

Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 19:00

In partnership with Allianz Ireland.

More in this section

Dalo's Allianz League Show: 'Judged in June' - Are teams saying 'not now' when it comes to taking on Limerick? Dalo's Allianz League Show: 'Judged in June' - Are teams saying 'not now' when it comes to taking on Limerick?
Leitrim v London - Allianz Football League Division 4 Two first-half goals help Leitrim earn impressive victory over Carlow
Kildare v Derry - Allianz Football League Division 2 Derry warm up for Dubs clash by brushing Kildare aside
#Podcast - GAA#Podcasts - GAA#Podcasts - Home
<p>Michael Darragh MacAuley, Dublin, in action against Alan O'Connor, Cork in 2012 </p>

Dublin star Macauley behind new inner city basketball club

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd