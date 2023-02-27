Pat Ryan unhappy with sloppy Cork showing

Allianz HL Division 1 Group A: Cork 2-21 Westmeath 0-21

They were contrasting emotions from the two managers in the media room of Páirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday. Cork boss Pat Ryan, whilst happy with the two points secured in round 3 of the Allianz HL (Group A) which sees them top Division 1 with three consecutive wins, he was unhappy with some aspects of their play. His starting team included eight changes from their impressive win over Galway.

First-half goals from Shane Kingston and Shane Barrett left them 2-10 to 0-11 up at the break.

“I wasn’t that happy with it to be honest. We started well enough, maybe went eight or nine points up at one stage. We got sloppy after that. Moved the ball slow, too many passes around the middle. Didn’t hit the inside line. Didn’t work hard enough or go to the ball hard enough. We let other fellas make decisions.

“A lot of learnings for us and a lot of fodder for the lads on Tuesday when we go back training. Our energy was low and our work-rate was low compared to the first two games.

“We got good game time into fellas and we had three or four making their debut, delighted they got that opportunity. Obviously need to work that bit harder if they want to stay involved.

“But look, we are three games in and not in too bad a position. We would take six points, that is a positive.

“We have started 29/30 players in three league matches. After the Wexford and Clare games we will get more settled.

“We are releasing the players back to their clubs for their first league game. It will give them a break from us as well, which isn’t a bad thing.”

It was a highly creditable performance from Westmeath, to which Ryan paid tribute.

“Westmeath played some fantastic hurling. They had a very good system. They put us under pressure. Obviously Killian Doyle is a very good player, we couldn’t get our hands on.”

Ryan also gave an update on his injury list, which now includes Patrick Horgan. He also said Ger Millerick’s substitution at half-time was a precaution.

“Darragh Fitzgibbon is back hurling. Mark Coleman hasn’t got back running yet. Sean O’Donoghue got a bad dead leg that yet hasn’t cleared. Everyone else should be back in the next two to three weeks. The Wexford game will come too soon for Sean and Hoggie. Hoggie twisted his ankle Sunday morning in training.”

Westmeath manager Joe Fortune took heart in defeat. "You’d have to be happy with the performance we put in.

“The last time Westmeath were down here, it was 22 or 23 points difference. We made two mistakes when they got the couple of goals, uncharacteristic mistakes from two of our defenders.

“Very happy with the endeavour. But I’ve said this from day one, they don’t do moral victories in that dressing room. But from where we were three or four weeks ago, we are in a little bit of a better place. We still have work to do.

“Division 1 is hard going for the team that we have. I have massive respect for what Pat is doing with Cork. He is giving loads of young fellas a chance. Young Kingston is on fire.

“I am really proud of our fellas. But it isn’t getting any easier with Limerick and Galway to come, and the likelihood of a relegation match after that.

“If we can learn from these games, hopefully we will be ready for whatever war is at the end of this league.”

Scorers for Cork: S Kingston (1-7, 0-5 frees), S Barrett (1-2), C Cahalane (0-3), P Power and B Hayes (0-2 each), C O’Brien, E Twomey, B Cunningham, C Cormac and T O’Connell (0-1 each).

Scorers for Westmeath: K Doyle (0-13, 0-10 frees), C Doyle (frees) and J Galvin (0-1 sl) (0-2 each), R Greville, S McGovern, D Glennon and D Clinton (free) (0-1 each).

CORK: P Collins; E Roche, N O’Leary (Capt), G Millerick; C O’Brien, T O’Connell, D O’Leary; S Quirke, E Twomey; B Cunningham, L Meade, C Cahalane; S Kingston, B Hayes, S Barrett.

Subs: E Downey for G Millerick (half-time), C Cormack for D O’Leary (45), P Power for B Cunningham (49), D Connery for S Quirke (60), C Walsh for S Barrett (67).

WESTMEATH: N Conaty; C Shaw, T Doyle, D Egerton; J Galvin, R Greville, J Bermingham; S Clavin, S McGovern; K Regan, D Glennon, O McCabe; P Clarke, K Doyle (Capt), J Boyle.

Subs: J Gillen for J Boyle (35 to half-time bs), E Keyes for P Clarke (46), D Clinton for S Clavin (56), A Ennis for K Doyle (60 inj), C Doyle for C Shaw (60 inj), G Greville for J Bermingham (70).

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary).