Cork looking up again in topsy-turvy second tier

Allianz FL Division 2: Cork 6-18 Limerick 0-12

In this “topsy-turvy” second tier, Cork are looking up and they are looking down.

A first home win of the League - at the third attempt - has lifted John Cleary’s side to third in the Division 2 standings. Promotion back to the big time remains a long shot, but neither is it a write-off. Especially so in this most unpredictable second division.

From Cork in third down to Kildare in seventh, it’s a division that sits on a knife edge. So while the Cork players might have one eye on catching either Dublin or Derry ahead of them, the reality is that should they return empty-handed from Ennis this Sunday, theirs is once again a fight for survival.

“A lot of people would have expected Dublin to win handy last night, very few people would have expected Louth to go to Navan today and win. The games are fierce even,” said Cleary of the few Division 2 certainties.

“Clare were fierce unlucky against Dublin and Kildare. We could have beaten Dublin. Meath came here and won but lost at home to Louth. It is very topsy-turvy. Division 2 will go down to the last minute of the last day.”

From Cork’s perspective, all they can do is continue to look after their side of the house and hope there might be a glimmer of promotion to play for when Derry visit on the final weekend.

“We have four points now and we have three right hard games coming,” the Cork boss continued. “We are going to Ennis on Sunday, and we saw what Clare did last night. Then away to Louth, who went to Meath and won. Then we have Derry, so it will be right tough.

“And next week will be our third week in a row. Plus, we have a couple of injuries after today.”

Those injuries include the “nicked” hamstring Brian O’Driscoll sustained in the opening minutes yesterday. He’s already been ruled out of the Banner trip.

A shoulder injury forced the half-time withdrawal of Brian Hurley. More precautionary than anything, mind. And the latest on Cathail O’Mahony’s hamstring is that it will keep him sidelined for the rest of the League.

The corner-forward spot O’Mahony held throughout last year’s championship is being duked out by Chris Óg Jones and Conor Corbett.

The latter came off the bench at half-time and kicked 2-1 to finish as the game’s top-scorer. Jones, meanwhile, was not among the goal scorers and yet his 0-6 haul from play, along with the flurry of assists provided, marked him out as Cork’s outstanding performer.

Options and depth. Cork are beginning to build both.

Arriving into Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the second Sunday running, the Cork players knew two points were imperative. Everything else was secondary.

In the end, they got a good deal more than two points. There was another performance, six goals, a 24-point winning margin, and a dollop of hope that their spring could be more than mid-table safety.

Their failing against Meath in the opening round was that they didn’t take a single one of the goal chances created. Against Dublin, their downfall was that they didn’t take enough of them.

Here, they could hardly miss.

By the 15th minute, Cleary's side had engineered four green flag openings - and converted two. By half-time, their goal count was four and their lead 15 points strong.

Ian Maguire, if he felt he needed to, made amends for his Dublin dismissal with an eighth-minute green flag. Midfield partner Colm O’Callaghan glided untouched through the centre for their second. Seán Powter made it three on 32 minutes.

In scoring terms, Hurley had been the quietest of the forwards in the opening half. A strange occurrence given his exploits at the venue seven days previous.

Within a minute at the end of the opening period, he had bagged 1-1. The goal originated from an over-the-top kick pass by Eoghan McSweeney, a strong feature of Cork's approach play, as were the strong carries of Tommy Walsh, Luke Fahy, and Matty Taylor further back.

The second half was again one-sided. Limerick were again frighteningly open. From start to finish, their defence was one great prairie of unmanned space.

With four defeats from four outings, Ray Dempsey’s side are on a fast track back to Division 3. Cork’s road is less clearcut.

Scorers for Cork: C Corbett (2-1); C Óg Jones (0-6); C O’Callaghan (1-2); S Sherlock (0-5, 0-2 frees); S Powter, B Hurley (1-1 each); I Maguire (1-0); M Taylor, E McSweeney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: C Fahy (0-3); I Corbett, T McCarthy, C McSweeney, J Naughton (0-1 free), C Sheehan, B Donovan, H Bourke, D O’Mahony (own point), M Donovan (0-1 each).

CORK: MA Martin; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney, S Powter, B O’Driscoll; B Hurley, C Óg Jones, S Sherlock.

Subs: R Deane for O’Driscoll (5 mins, inj); C Corbett for Hurley (HT, inj); K O’Hanlon for Maguire (42); C Kiely for Fahy (47); S Meehan for Walsh (52, temporary); K O’Donovan for Shanley (60); M Cronin for Powter (62).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; D Connolly, S O’Dea, B Fanning; T McCarthy, C Fahy, I Corbett; C McSweeney, C Downes; P Maher, J Naughton, C Sheehan; B Donovan, H Bourke, G Brown.

Subs: K Ryan for Brown, M Donovan for Connolly, P Nash for Maher (all HT); A Enright for B Donovan (50); J Liston for Bourke (60).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry)