Hurling wrap: Kildare leapfrog Offaly, Carlow far too strong for Down 

Kildare leapfrogged Offaly and returned to the top of the Division 2A table on Sunday afternoon courtesy of 2-23 to 0-19 win over Derry at Owenbeg, though the home side will take a lot of encouragement from a good performance in advance of what are likely to be crucial relegation battles against Carlow and Down in the coming weeks.

Kildare did start strongly, with Brian Byrne taking a pass from James Burke to waltz through the Derry defence and hammer the ball to the net. Gerry Keegan was very threatening too, knocking over five points from play over the course of the contest, but Derry steadied after this, performing much better defensively, while Cormac O’Doherty began to knock over frees.

The score was 1-16 to 0-12 in favour of the Lily Whites early in the second half, but a monster score from Eamon Conway inspired a mini-comeback from the Derry men. They stayed competitive, before Kildare goaled late through Killian Aherne.

Elsewhere in the division, it was one way traffic at Netwatch Cullen Park, where Paddy Boland struck an incredible four goals for Carlow, with James Doyle adding the fifth in a 5-24 to 0-19 win over Down.

In Division 2B, Tyrone and Wicklow are each on four points after they condemned Sligo and London to defeats. Lorcan Devlin and Bryan McGurk found the net in each half at Markievicz Park, though it took the Red Hand men a long time to get going.

29 minutes had expired before Mickey Little added their first point to Devlin’s goal, and at 0-7 to 1-2 at half-time, they needed to catch fire with the aid of the breeze, which they did. It finished 2-15 to 0-11.

The wind was also a factor at Aughrim, as London led by five points at one stage, but the Pádraig-Doran led Wicklow defence were watertight after half-time, restricting the Exiles to just three points in that period, as Eoin McCormack, Christy Moorehouse and Pádraig Doyle all scored well in a 0-23 to 0-14 win.

On the dame day that Monaghan's footballers took a huge step towards safety in Division One of the Allianz Football League, the county's hurlers moved to the top of the Division 3A hurling league table, thanks to a 1-19 to 1-15 win over Louth at Cloghan.

Fergal Rafter led the way on the scoring front, with 1-11 altogether (nine frees) but Declan Hughes' three first half points from play were crucial to the Farney men re-establishing themselves after they conceded six points in a row in the first half.

At the Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh trailed by 0-11 to 0-8 at half-time but rallied well to pip Mayo by 2-16 to 0-21. Two frees from Fionntán Donnelly and a wonderful score from Shea Harvey got them going at the start of the second half, before they took the lead through goals from Danny Magee and Donnelly (a penalty).

Meanwhile in Derrylin, Luca McCusker's tenth point of the afternoon was enough to salvage a 1-14 each draw for Fermanagh and deny Seamus Qualter a win in his first game since returning to the helm of the Roscommon senior hurlers.

McCusker was in sensational form throughout and he played a key role in setting up Danánn McKeogh for the goal that pushed Fermanagh 1-7 to 0-8 in front at half time, but a plethora of wides early in the second half cost the home side dearly.

Inagh-Kilnamona’s Eoin Fitzgerald, Paddy Fallon and Brendan Mulry scored well for Roscommon, with Fitzgerald setting up Mulry for a goal that looked like it would see Roscommon home.

Finally, in Division 3B, two goals from Conor Kennedy and another from Robin Spencer gave Lancashire a 3-11 to 0-14 win over Cavan at Abbotstown, while Longford were comfortable in their 2-10 to 1-6 win over Warwickshire in Birmingham.