Rossies have the Big Mo...why would they give it up?

Roscommon sit on top of Division 1 of the Allianz League after four games, a great achievement by Davy Burke and team. Considering he was the last managerial appointment on the intercounty scene and with so many new players, he has really tapped into something.

While beaten by Monaghan in Clones on Sunday, they still showed enough to suggest there is more of a balance than before, and that they will further build as a group with all the new players to hand.

They seem more systematic in their play, a method and understanding is evident, they have instilled pace into their game both with ball movement and support runners. So, it seems all good, their strong league position provides an early relief for them that can be harnessed to great effect.

When you look at the numbers from their last seven league campaigns, it tells a story - four promotions and three relegations. That’s just too much volatility for any team with serious aspirations. The inconsistency is duly noted by the main All-Ireland contenders, the big dogs, and their intent and mindset is strengthened as a result; they don’t fear a side with that level of inconsistency. They feel they will beat Ros when it comes to it.

Retention of their Division 1 all but confirmed is a massive lift for Roscommon and does elevate their status around the place. They will be viewed differently this year.

A team that can be very difficult to beat, Ros have always had talented players, but seemed to lack the panel depth needed to keep up the slog in Division 1. It’s about survival, grinding it out day in, day out regardless of unavailable personnel. This in turn builds a foundation of confidence, that says you are a force to be reckoning with. That’s where Burke and his players look that bit different this year, they have a sprinkling of new players, a real air of confidence about them.

Ben O'Carroll for one, looks like he has been at the top end for years. Real confidence is evident, and he is not alone, there are others. Staying in Division 1 with a new looking team and support cast is massive for Roscommon and provides a springboard in a season of massive unknowns.

Last year’s qualifier defeat to Clare is in the rear-view mirror now. Anthony Cunningham moving on has cleared the decks a little for Davy Burke and his management team who are moving forward, liberated to some extent from the past. The interaction you saw from Byrne and the astute Mark McHugh after their win against Armagh, showed that things are alive in the group, the environment is strong, and the momentum is positive. When you see the support team so positive, so together and pumped, you know the camp are aligned. It’s obvious that Davey is a bundle of enthusiasm, high energy, a likeable character, who is young, fresh and inclusive. The players have reacted, older players are happy and younger players like the freedom. That is the essence of an environment where things can happen quickly.

With three wins on the trot before the Monaghan defeat, they have hit so many development markers. In their defeat on Sunday, there was still enough to suggest that the team are balanced and have a plan. Their football play is sharper than before. The ball is moving earlier. There is no over-indulgence by any player. It is rapid movement of the ball with great player movement ahead and around the ball.

Roscommon play Mayo next weekend in the Hyde. However, they could also play them in a league final and two weeks after that again in the Connacht championship. A little too much for everyone involved. However, the idea of not wanting to win a particular game or progress to a league final for fear that it might compromise Championship prospects is rubbish. Momentum is with Roscommon (and Mayo), they are playing well, there is an enthusiasm about them and the sprinkling of nascent talent such as the afore-mentioned O'Carroll, Keith Doyle, Richard Hughes, Daire Cregg, Robbie Dolan and Conor Carroll has added extra weaponry to their arsenal.

HATS OFF: Roscommon's manager Davy Burke. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

There is nothing like performing well and winning. They are learning, feeling good and excited about what lays ahead, enjoying their football. A management and group of players that start to think of not competing to their max, not showing their hand, are asking for trouble. There is bad Karma from it.

The idea of pulling the handbrake, gives all competitive energy to your enemy and offers them your hard-earned momentum. Why would you do that, it makes no sense?

As Johnny Giles once said, if it's right in the first minute, it's right in the 90th minute. You keep doing what works and what is building performances. You don’t change horses mid race because you are near the front. Momentum is one of the most precious things you can have in any sporting season. Build it no matter what. You stay in the present and the rest will take care of itself.

Roscommon are stronger, better and, above all, more consistent than before. Davy and crew are on a roll. The yo-yo team is no more.