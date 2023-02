Two first-half goals help Leitrim earn impressive victory over Carlow

Leitrim 2-22 Carlow 0-13

First-half goals from Keith Beirne and Jack Heslin set up Leitrim for an impressive win over Carlow at Carrick-on-Shannon.

Carlow finished with 13 men as Jamie Clarke was dismissed for a second yellow card offence late on and shortly afterwards Mickey Bambrick saw a straight red.

Leitrim led by by 2-8 to 0-8 at the interval and completely outgunned Carlow in the closing stages with Keith Beirne converting three frees and adding a point from play.

Subs Evan Sweeney and Barry McNulty added 0-2 apiece with Emlyn Mulligan, Darrragh Rooney and Conor Farrell getting a point each.

Scorers for Leitrim: K Beirne 1-11 (1-2f, 7m), E Sweeney and B McNulty 0-2 each, D Rooney, M Plunkett, P Keaney, E Mulligan and C Farrell O-1 each.

Carlow: 0-10 (9f), R Dunphy 0-2, C Moran 0-1.

LEITRIM: D Maxwell; P Maguire, M Diffley, C Reynolds; C Farrell, S Quinn, M Plunkett; P Dolan, D Wrynn; D Rooney, J Heslin, P Keaney; T Prior, K Beirne, J Reynolds.

Subs: J Rooney for J. Reynolds (43), E Mulligan for C. Reynolds (57), E Sweeney for Prior (58), Barry McNulty for Heslin (66).

CARLOW: C Cunningham; S Buggy, M Bambrick, D Curran; S Bambrick, J Morrissey, C Doyle; N Hickey, C Hulton, J Clarke; R Dunphy, D Foley, C Crowley.

Subs: E Molloy for Crowley (6); C Lomax for Molloy (20); F Kavanagh for Hutton (53); S Clarke for Moore (56).

Referee: N McKenna (Monaghan).