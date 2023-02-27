Cathal Murray pleased with Galway’s resolve

It may only be the end of February and Galway manager Cathal Murray acknowledged the calendar realities but that did not prevent the two-time manager of the year recognising the importance of his side’s strong last-quarter showing, nor dilute the considerable satisfaction he derived from that.

After all, the Maroons had entered the lion’s den in taking on All-Ireland champions Kilkenny at UPMC Nowlan Park and with both sides having had first-round defeats inflicted on them the previous weekend, there was plenty at stake in terms of standards as well as results with the Very Camogie League Division 1A in mind.

The visitors are the titleholders and remain in contention thanks to ten points from Very player of the match Carrie Dolan and a goal and three from Ailish O’Reilly.

Dolan had five on the board as Galway led by 0-10 to 0-7 at half-time but a couple of points from Asha McHardy drew Kilkenny closer and when Julianne Malone goaled, it was the Noresiders who led by one.

The riposte was significant however, as Dolan levelled quickly and added another brace. O’Reilly also split the posts and the Corrib crew prevailed by 1-17 to 1-13.

“We’re really happy, especially with the last 10, 15 minutes I suppose,” said Murray.

“When you go a point down here and Kilkenny were well on top when they got that goal, you want a reaction from that off the team and it was great. We went up the field again and got the equaliser straight away nearly and the last 10 minutes we were excellent in fairness.

“It’s early in the League but today was important for us to get a reaction after last weekend and I’m really happy with it.

Cork and Tipperary are two from two as a result of victories over Clare and Dublin respectively, with the Dubs joining Kilkenny as the only sides that are pointless in the extremely competitive top division, the Metropolitans propping up the table by virtue of an inferior score difference.

Second-half goals from Caoimhe Maher and the excellent Casey Hennessy enabled Tipp to pull away for a 2-13 to 1-6 success against Dublin at Parnell Park.

A Muireann Kelleher goal just before the interval left it delicately poised 0-7 to 1-3 but Tipp pulled away to maintain their unblemished record ahead of Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash with Cork, who lead by virtue of a 14-point better score difference.

The Rebels brought Clare crashing down to earth after the Bannerwomen’s opening defeat of Kilkenny, Amy O’Connor shooting 1-8 in a 2-19 to 1-0 victory at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Skipper Amy O’Connor brought her tally in two games to 2-15 after notching up a goal and eight points in Cork’s 2-19 to 1-10 win against Clare at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Sorcha McCartan was also in good shooting form and after establishing a seven-point half-time advantage, Matthew Twomey’s outfit pulled further clear with a goal from O’Connor.

Áine O’Loughlin nabbed her second goal in a week for Clare but an unfortunate own goal by goalie Doireann Murphy followed almost immediately, leaving a final margin that was probably a little unreflective of John Carmody’s efforts but illustrated the good order Cork are in right now.

In Division 1B, Waterford and Antrim maintained their strong early form, as they defeated Wexford and Limerick respectively. The Déise were 0-19 to 0-7 winners in their local derby, while Antrim made their long trip to Rathkeale’s Mick Neville Park worthwhile to the tune of a 2-17 to 1-11 result. In the division’s other tie, Down got off the mark for the campaign by chiseling out a 0-13 to 0-9 success over Offaly.

In Division 2A, Cavan beat Laois 2-16 to 0-10, Kerry got the better of Meath by 1-12 to 0-12 and Derry accounted for Westmeath, 1-9 to 0-7.